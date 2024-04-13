LSG vs DC Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 26 ft. Jake Fraser-McGurk

The Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in match number 26 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Friday, April 12.

Lucknow won the toss and elected to bat first at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. While skipper KL Rahul scored a quick-fire 39 off 22, the remaining top-order batters failed to make an impact.

Delhi's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav ran riot, claiming three wickets to dent LSG's chances of registering an imposing total. Ayush Badoni shone with the bat towards the end of the innings, remaining unbeaten on 55 in 35 balls, helping his team finish at 167/7 after 20 overs.

DC were off to a poor start, with seasoned opener David Warner (8) back in the hut early. However, debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk stole the show with his blistering batting exploits, mustering 55 runs off 35 balls. While skipper Rishabh Pant scored 41, Prithvi Shaw chipped in with a valuable 32-run contribution at the top.

For LSG, Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers, bagging two wickets and conceding just 25 runs in his four overs. DC scripted history, becoming the first team to chase down a total of 160 plus against LSG in the league's history.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the LSG vs DC match that generated buzz among the fans.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav's magical spell to put DC in a commanding position

Kuldeep Yadav delivered a spectacular spell against Lucknow. He was brought into the attack in the eighth over and struck straight away, sending Marcus Stoinis packing on the third ball.

Stoinis perished while attempting to play an attacking shot. He didn't get the desired connection and was caught at a backward point. On the very next delivery, Kuldeep rattled the stumps with a stunning ball to dismiss the dangerous Nicholas Pooran for a golden duck.

In his second over, the crafty spinner got the well-set KL Rahul caught behind to put Delhi in a commanding position. The LSG skipper edged it to keeper Rishabh Pant while trying to play the late cut.

#2 Ayush Badoni's gutsy knock under pressure for LSG

Ayush Badoni's form was under the scanner following a string of poor performances in IPL 2024. The talented youngster silenced his critics with a stunning knock under tremendous pressure.

The 24-year-old notched up his maiden half-century of the season, remaining unbeaten on 55. Badoni hit five fours and a six during his stay at the crease, providing Lucknow with some much-needed impetus in the death overs.

Badoni formed a crucial 73*-run partnership for the eighth wicket alongside Arshad Khan, helping his team post an impressive score. He earned widespread praise for his inspired performance.

#1 Jake Fraser-McGurk's hat-trick of sixes against Krunal Pandya

Playing in his maiden IPL game, Jake Fraser-McGurk grabbed eyeballs as he took the Lucknow bowlers to the cleaners with a fearless approach.

He decimated LSG's left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya, who had a fantastic economy rate of 5.50 to his name ahead of the encounter.

On the first ball of the 13th over, Krunal fired in an arm ball to Fraser-McGurk. The right-handed batter responded by sending the ball over the mid-wicket boundary for a maximum.

Krunal bowled the next ball outside the off-stump. Fraser-McGurk dispatched it for yet another six, this time over deep extra cover. The subsequent ball was sent outside the boundary ropes over long on, as the batter completed a hat-trick of sixes.