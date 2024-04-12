LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and T20 records

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium tonight. LSG have momentum by their side as they beat the Gujarat Titans in their previous game.

On the other hand, DC have struggled for consistency in IPL 2024. They have leaked a lot of runs in their recent matches. Coach Ricky Ponting and captain Rishabh Pant will expect a better showing from their bowlers in Lucknow.

On that note, we will look at the pitch history and T20 records of Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium before LSG host DC.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow IPL records

The wicket in Lucknow helps the bowlers more than the batters. Not a single team has ever touched the 200-run mark in the IPL on this ground. Even a total in the range of 160 has been successfully defended on multiple occasions in Lucknow.

Here are some other vital stats that fans should know about the previous games played at this venue:

IPL matches played: 9

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest team total: 199/8 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, 2024

Lowest team total: 108 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 161/8 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2023

Highest individual score: 89* - Marcus Stoinis (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mark Wood (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals, 2023

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch report

The pitch report for the LSG vs DC match will be available on the official website of IPL before the toss happens. Normally, the batters have struggled to score big at this venue. Big hitters like Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis have done a great job for LSG at the venue.

Delhi Capitals do not have fond memories of playing on this ground. Last year, Mark Wood's incredible spell of 5/14 rattled DC at the Ekana Stadium.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow last IPL match

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Gujarat Titans by 33 runs in the previous game hosted by this stadium. A half-century from Marcus Stoinis guided LSG to 163/5 in 20 overs. In reply, the Titans were bowled out for 130, thanks to a three-wicket haul from Krunal Pandya.

A total of 10 sixes were hit in that game between LSG and GT. 15 wickets fell in 38.5 overs, with spinners taking five of them. Here's a summary of the LSG vs GT match's scorecard:

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 163/5 (Marcus Stoinis 58, Darshan Nalkande 2/21) beat Gujarat Titans 130 (Sai Sudharsan 31, Yash Thakur 5/30) by 33 runs.