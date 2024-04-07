LSG vs GT Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 21 ft. Ravi Bishnoi

The 21st match of IPL 2024 is in the history books. Lucknow Super Giants maintained their 100% win record on home turf this season with a 33-run victory against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans.

KL Rahul opted to bat first after winning the toss at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. The decision worked in his team's favor as LSG reached 163/5 in 20 overs. In reply, the Titans were bundled out for 130 in 18.5 overs.

LSG entertained the home fans with a spectacular performance in Lucknow. Here's a look at the top three moments from this IPL 2024 game which generated a buzz in the cricket universe.

#1 Ravi Bishnoi takes one of the best catches in IPL 2024

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi turned the momentum in Lucknow Super Giants' favor with a fantastic catch to dismiss Kane Williamson. Yash Thakur broke the opening stand between Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill by rattling the latter's stumps.

The duo added 54 runs for the first wicket, and then, Kane Williamson joined Sudharsan in the middle. Gujarat Titans fans had high hopes from the experienced Williamson, but before he could get going, Ravi Bishnoi dismissed him with a stunner.

Williamson tried to play a ball from Bishnoi towards the mid-on region, but he could not time it to perfection. The ball was set to fly over the umpire's head. However, Bishnoi put his right hand up at the right time and grabbed a stunner to send Williamson back to the dressing room for just one run.

#2 Mayank Yadav's injury in IPL 2024

Mayank Yadav grabbed the limelight with his fiery pace in the previous two matches of Lucknow Super Giants. The express pacer won the Man of the Match award in the games against the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

While fans at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium would have hoped to witness another exciting spell from Yadav, he only managed to bowl one over, where he leaked 13 runs.

After that, Mayank went off the field and did not return to bowl any overs. He had a side strain, which stopped him from giving his 100%. Fans are waiting for an update on Yadav's availability for the next game against Delhi Capitals.

#3 Two young fans travel 12,000 km to watch Gujarat Titans live in IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans have built a big fanbase in just two years. It looks like the Titans have some fans in New Zealand as well because of Kane Williamson's presence in the team. During the game, the focus was on two young kids watching the match live at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

The duo traveled 12,000 kms from Christchurch to Lucknow to watch the Gujarat Titans live. They wanted to meet Kane Williamson and Shubman Gill after the game. It will be interesting to see if the young GT fans gets a chance to interact with their heroes in Lucknow later tonight.