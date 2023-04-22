LSG vs GT, IPL 2023: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and IPL records

Lucknow Super Giants will host the Gujarat Titans at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium today. It is the first afternoon home match for LSG in IPL 2023.

LSG and GT joined the IPL last year. In fact, both teams made their debuts against each other, where GT emerged victorious. Later in the season, GT defeated LSG once again.

LSG will be keen to avenge those two defeats today. Here's a look at the pitch history of the stadium in Lucknow before the match gets underway.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow IPL records & stats

The pitch in Lucknow equally helps the batters and bowlers. It is not a batting paradise, but if the batters get going, run-scoring is not that difficult. Plus, the match will be played in afternoon, which is why fans should expect big totals from the two teams.

GT and LSG have well-balanced squads. It should be a cracker of a contest in Lucknow. Here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous IPL games hosted by Lucknow:

IPL matches played: 3.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1.

Matches won by teams batting second: 2.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches With No Result: 0.

Highest individual score: 74 - KL Rahul (LSG) vs. Punjab Kings, 2023.

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mark Wood (LSG) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023.

Highest team score: 193/6 - Lucknow Super Giants vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023.

Lowest team score: 121/8 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Lucknow Super Giants, 2023.

Highest successful run-chase: 161/8 - Punjab Kings vs. Lucknow Super Giants, 2023.

Average first-innings score: 158.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Pitch report

The pitch report for the IPL 2023 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans will be broadcasted live a few minutes before the toss. Judging the pitch by the previous matches hosted by Lucknow, anything around 170 should be a par score in the first innings.

Both GT and LSG have some talented bowlers who can take advantage of the pitch in Lucknow. It should be an exciting contest between bat and ball.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Last IPL match

Punjab Kings beat the Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets in the last IPL match hosted by the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. LSG scored 159/8 in 20 overs, riding on KL Rahul's 74-run knock.

In reply, PBKS reached 161/8 in 19.3 overs. All-rounder Sikandar Raza scored a match-winning half-ton for PBKS. Here's a summary of the game:

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 159/8 (KL Rahul 74, Sam Curran 3/31) lost to Punjab Kings 161/8 (Sikandar Raza 57, Ravi Bishnoi 2/18) by 2 wickets.

