SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Two teams with contrasting forms are ready to take on each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) battlefield. We are talking about 10th-placed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who will lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday, April 12.

Ad

SRH, who promised to break the 300-run barrier, have faltered big time this season. They started the tournament with a win but are currently on a four-match losing streak. Skipper Pat Cummins has been a let down too, having taken just four wickets in five games at an alarming economy of 11.16.

Punjab, meanwhile, are in the middle of the Priyansh Arya hit a mind-boggling century in the last game. It would've certainly given a boost to PBKS. Before the match starts, let's have a detailed preview of the much anticipated fixture.

Ad

Trending

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match details

Match: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Match 27, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Saturday, April 12, 7: 30 pm IST.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Pitch Report

2025 IPL - SunRisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

The average first-innings score at the Uppal Stadium has been more than 209 so far this season. It is a huge number, considering there haven't been as many run-fests in IPL 2025 as expected.

Ad

In the pre-match press conference, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori divulged that the pitch would be extremely helpful for batters. Hence, expect runs, a lot of them in this game.

The exact pitch report will be broadcast live just before the toss time at 7:00 pm IST.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Weather Forecast

Cricket fans need not worry as there are zero expectations of rain during the match hours. Instead, the clash will be played when the temperature would hover around 29 degree Celsius.

Ad

The average humidity level should be less than 40 percent.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Probable XIs

SunRisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh/Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar

Punjab Kings

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur/Vijaykumar Vyshak

Ad

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL match live streaming

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Naman Jain Naman has been a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 3.5 years, specializing in penning down insightful listicles. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has always had immense passion for cricket, eventually choosing to cover the sport professionally. His exploits in this field have led him exclusively cover several World Cup and IPL matches.



A school-level cricketer, a 10-year-old Naman's love for the sport blossomed after watching each and every game of the 2011 ICC World Cup. He is a huge Team India supporter along with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, and his all-time favorite cricketer is Jasprit Bumrah. Naman believes that Bumrah is by far the best bowler in the current generation of cricketers and is in a league of how own, and also loves his humbleness off the field.



As a cricket lover himself, Naman places a high emphasis in writing accurate and relevant information since he covers a lot of statistics-based articles. When not watching or writing about cricket, Naman likes to play other sports and spend time with his family. Know More