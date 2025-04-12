SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Two teams with contrasting forms are ready to take on each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) battlefield. We are talking about 10th-placed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who will lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday, April 12.
SRH, who promised to break the 300-run barrier, have faltered big time this season. They started the tournament with a win but are currently on a four-match losing streak. Skipper Pat Cummins has been a let down too, having taken just four wickets in five games at an alarming economy of 11.16.
Punjab, meanwhile, are in the middle of the IPL 2025 points table. Priyansh Arya hit a mind-boggling century in the last game. It would've certainly given a boost to PBKS. Before the match starts, let's have a detailed preview of the much anticipated fixture.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match details
Match: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Match 27, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Saturday, April 12, 7: 30 pm IST.
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Pitch Report
The average first-innings score at the Uppal Stadium has been more than 209 so far this season. It is a huge number, considering there haven't been as many run-fests in IPL 2025 as expected.
In the pre-match press conference, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori divulged that the pitch would be extremely helpful for batters. Hence, expect runs, a lot of them in this game.
The exact pitch report will be broadcast live just before the toss time at 7:00 pm IST.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Weather Forecast
Cricket fans need not worry as there are zero expectations of rain during the match hours. Instead, the clash will be played when the temperature would hover around 29 degree Celsius.
The average humidity level should be less than 40 percent.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Probable XIs
SunRisers Hyderabad
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh/Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar
Punjab Kings
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur/Vijaykumar Vyshak
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL match live streaming
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.
