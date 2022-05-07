LSG vs KKR IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Lucknow vs Kolkata IPL 2022 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have embraced the new, while the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are slowly but surely deserting the old this year. When the two franchises lock horns in Match 53 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday, May 7, Shreyas Iyer might want to take a leaf out of KL Rahul's book and formulate new plans.

Rahul and Co. have made a superb start to life in the IPL, with seven wins from 10 games taking them to the brink of a playoff berth. LSG are on a three-match win streak, all while defending totals. Meanwhile, KKR have dropped two of their retentions - Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer - from the playing XI and have had to make drastic changes to their playing XI in almost every game.

However, in a positive sign for the Knight Riders, they snapped a losing streak with a seven-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals. Rinku Singh's superb cameo lower down the order and an improved bowling performance gave them an important two points, although they still have a lot of work to do to make it to the playoffs.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: LSG vs KKR

Ravi Bishnoi could be crucial against KKR's middle order

The LSG batting lineup has a few players out of position. While that hasn't really bothered the new franchise recently, with Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya contributing in roles higher up the order, a few early wickets from KKR could set the cat amongst the pigeons.

The Knight Riders could turn to Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee in that regard, with Shivam Mavi also striking some form in the previous game. Sunil Narine has been as economical as ever, while Anukul Roy offered two overs in the powerplay and two more in the middle overs against RR. If KKR can dismiss KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock within the field restrictions, they could easily use the plethora of bowling options at their disposal to choke LSG.

Speaking of bowling options, the Super Giants have arguably too many. Mohsin Khan's success has been a massive bonus, with them managing to defend totals even without Avesh Khan. The spin department still has room for improvement, though, with Ravi Bishnoi struggling to replicate his usual consistency in length. The leg-spinner will be up against a real test in the KKR middle order, and his performance could determine the fate of the match.

While the Knight Riders can build on their winning momentum and upset the LSG applecart, it's difficult to envision them doing so. Their bowling lineup has been too reliant on Narine and Umesh, while the opening combination - Aaron Finch and Baba Indrajith - still remains a massive concern. With the Super Giants hitting their straps as the tournament progresses, a straightforward win could be on the cards for the new franchise.

Prediction: LSG to win Match 53 of IPL 2022

Edited by Sai Krishna