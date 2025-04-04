LSG vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

As far as bogey teams go, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are close to being one for the Mumbai Indians (MI). In their six meetings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Super Giants have a 5-1 record, with their introduction in the tournament coinciding with one of the worst periods of results in the five-time champions' history.

Nevertheless, when the two teams lock horns in Match 16 of IPL 2025 on Friday, April 4, none of that will mean anything. The context of the ongoing season looms large over LSG and MI, who have two points each and are stuck in the middle of the points table.

Teams are already starting to pull ahead of the pack, and Mumbai, who finished dead last in the previous campaign, will know that they cannot afford to take too long to start firing on all cylinders. Meanwhile, Lucknow, who weren't too happy with the pitch dished out at the Ekana Stadium in the previous game, will need to make do with what they get.

It might not be the worst thing to see a slow, dry track. MI have plenty of firepower in the batting department, but their bowling - particularly the spin attack - is a work in progress. LSG, on the other hand, have been reliant on a high portion of spin overs so far in IPL 2025, and the composition of their batting lineup lends itself to maximizing the powerplay and playing more sedately through the middle overs.

LSG's squad for IPL 2025: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aryan Juyal, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav.

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.

Can LSG continue their incredible form in the head-to-head matchup against MI? Or will Hardik Pandya and Co. make it two on the trot?

IPL 2025: MI look to sustain momentum against out-of-sorts LSG

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

MI have an excellent new-ball bowling tandem in Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult, who blew KKR apart in the powerplay at the Wankhede Stadium. While it's uncertain whether they'll be able to get as much purchase in Lucknow, it's safe to say that they will ask a few questions of the LSG openers.

The key to MI's victory will be how to get Nicholas Pooran out. The West Indian has been in scintillating form throughout the 2025 campaign, and batting at No. 3, he'll be hard to dislodge if Mumbai don't get much lateral movement from the surface. Even otherwise, he's a quality player who can destroy both spin and pace.

Unfortunately for LSG, they seem too dependent on Pooran to produce the goods each time. There isn't enough solidity in the middle order despite notable recent contributions from Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad, and the bowling unit - including the out-of-form Ravi Bishnoi - doesn't appear to have enough X-factors to challenge the visitors.

LSG have outright match-winners in their ranks and have already proved that they can't be dismissed, but MI have the stronger side on paper and should get the job done on Friday.

Prediction: MI to win Match 16 of IPL 2025.

