LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and IPL records

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow tonight. LSG are unbeaten at home in IPL 2023 so far and will be keen to maintain their 100% winning record.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have never played a match at this venue before. PBKS have suffered a defeat in their last two matches, which is why LSG will start as the favorites to win tonight.

Before the match between Lucknow and Punjab starts, here's a look at the pitch history details of the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow IPL records & stats

Lucknow has hosted two IPL matches so far, with the conditions not being the best for batting at this venue. Run-scoring has been more difficult in Lucknow compared to the other stadiums of IPL 2023.

Teams batting first and second have won one match each at this venue. Hence, the captains may not have a proper idea of the strategy at the toss.

Here are some other vital stats you need to know from previous IPL matches hosted by Lucknow:

IPL matches played: 2.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1.

Matches won by teams batting second: 1.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches With No Result: 0.

Highest individual score: 73 - Kyle Mayers (LSG) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023.

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mark Wood (LSG) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023.

Highest team score: 193/6 - Lucknow Super Giants vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023.

Lowest team score: 121/8 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Lucknow Super Giants, 2023.

Average first-innings score: 157.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Pitch report

The pitch in Lucknow helps the batters and bowlers equally. In the first match at this venue, the Lucknow Super Giants scored 193 runs against the Delhi Capitals, while in the next match, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed only 121 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Pacers and spinners have achieved almost equal success in Lucknow. The pitch report for this match will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Last IPL match

The Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in the last IPL match at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. A clinical bowling performance helped LSG restrict the visitors to 121/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing 122 for the win, LSG lost five wickets, but thirties from KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya guided the home team to a win. Six sixes were hit in the two innings of that game.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 121/8 (Rahul Tripathi 34, Krunal Pandya 3/18) lost to Lucknow Super Giants 127/5 (KL Rahul 35, Adil Rashid 2/23) by 5 wickets.

