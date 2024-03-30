LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and T20 records

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium will host its first match of IPL 2024 tonight (March 30). Home team Lucknow Super Giants will square off against the Punjab Kings.

LSG have played only one match in the season so far, losing to the Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs last Sunday. Punjab Kings, meanwhile, have registered one win in their two matches.

Punjab beat Lucknow in a last-over thriller last year at this venue. The home side will aim to avenge that loss tonight. Before the match starts, here's a look at the pitch history and IPL records of Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow IPL records

The pitch in Lucknow has not been the best for batting. Batters will have to work hard for their runs on this surface. The spinners should have an advantage in tonight's match between Lucknow and Punjab.

Here's are some important numbers fans should be aware of from previous IPL matches hosted by Lucknow:

IPL Matches Played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest team total: 193/6 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 2023

Lowest team total: 108 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 161/8 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2023

Average run rate: 7.36

Highest individual score: 89* - Marcus Stoinis (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mark Wood (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals, 2023

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch report

The pitch report for the LSG vs PBKS match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and JioCinema before KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan walk out for the toss. Bowlers have generally enjoyed playing on this ground.

The batters might need to take some time to settle in before unleashing their big shots.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow last IPL match

Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by five runs in the last match at this venue. Marcus Stoinis stole the show by scoring 89 off 47 balls for the home side. His half-century guided LSG to 177/3 in 20 overs.

Chasing 178, Mumbai Indians managed 172/5 in their 20 overs. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers for LSG with figures of 2/26 in four overs. Here's a summary of the match:

Brief Scores: LSG 177/3 (Marcus Stoinis 89*, Jason Behrendorff 2/30) beat MI 172/5 (Ishan Kishan 59, Ravi Bishnoi 2/26) by 5 runs.