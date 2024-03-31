GT vs SRH, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

In what should be a fascinating encounter, Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 12 of IPL 2024. The upcoming game is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 31.

This will be the second home game for the Titans, who beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first match. However, they were comprehensively outplayed by Chennai Super Kings in their previous outing.

SunRisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are brimming with confidence. After a narrow defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening match, they bounced back in style, posting the highest-ever total in IPL history (277/3) against Mumbai Indians. Their batting has been phenomenal, with contributions coming from all quarters.

Before the game begins, here's an in-depth preview of Match 12 of IPL 2024.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match details

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 12, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: March 31, Sunday, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad pitch report

The Ahmedabad pitch is known for being a batting paradise, and with both teams boasting explosive batting lineups, a high-scoring encounter is on the cards. However, the Gujarat Titans will have the home advantage, and their bowling attack will be desperate to prove a point after their last outing.

The exact pitch report will be broadcasted live just before the toss.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad weather forecast

With the match scheduled to take place in the afternoon, it would be sunny weather, with the temperature hovering around 34 degrees Celsius.

Humidity will be on the higher side at 42 percent, but there are no signs of rain.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XIs

GT

Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma (Impact sub).

SRH

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan/ Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik (Impact sub).

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha for Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans have won seven out of 11 games when they have played at their home ground in Ahmedabad. That's a strong record, and Shubman Gill would hope that his side only improves on that. With familiar conditions and huge crowd support, GT could have a significant advantage.

However, SRH showcased how lethal they could be when they bludgeoned Mumbai Indians. Their top order, comprising Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and Travis Head, has been in excellent form. If they continue their dominant display, they could put up a daunting total for GT as well.

While GT's home advantage gives them a slight edge, SRH's in-form batting and bowling attack pose a serious threat. The team that executes their plans better on the day and handles the pressure of a close contest will likely emerge victorious.

Match prediction: Gujarat Titans to win Match 12

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Live streaming: Jio Cinema