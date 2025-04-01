LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and T20 records

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium will host IPL 2025 for the first time on April 1. Home team Lucknow Super Giants will battle against Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings in the first game of the season at this venue.

Ad

Traditionally, the Lucknow pitch has been slow. It has not been a batting paradise like Hyderabad or Bengaluru. Fans should expect an even contest between bat and ball.

On that note, here are some important stats to know from the previous IPL games played in Lucknow.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow IPL records

Lucknow has played host to 14 IPL games. The venue made its IPL debut in 2023, and since then, LSG have played seven matches on this ground every season. Only one match at this venue ended with no result.

Ad

Trending

Here are some other crucial stats to know from the previous IPL games hosted by Lucknow:

IPL matches played: 14

Won by teams batting first: 7

Won by teams batting second: 6

No result: 1

Highest individual score: 89* - Marcus Stoinis (LSG) vs MI, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mark Wood (LSG) vs DC, 2023

Highest team total: 235/6 - KKR vs LSG, 2024

Lowest team total: 108 - LSG vs RCB, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 170/4 - DC vs LSG, 2024

Average first innings score: 165.

Ad

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch report

The Lucknow pitch report will be live from the stadium before the toss. As mentioned earlier, the venue has not offered batter-friendly surfaces. However, there have been a few instances of teams scoring big.

Fans should closely watch the pitch report before the match gets underway. It will give them a clear idea about the conditions on offer.

Ad

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow last IPL match

Kolkata Knight Riders crushed the Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs in the last IPL match played at this venue on May 5, 2024. It was a lopsided game, where KKR scored 235/6, riding on Sunil Narine's half-century.

In response, LSG lost all their wickets for just 137 in 16.1 overs. Fast bowler Harshit Rana bagged a three-wicket haul for the visitors. Here is the summary:

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 235/6 (Sunil Narine 81, Naveen-ul-Haq 3/49) beat Lucknow Super Giants 137 (Marcus Stoinis 36, Harshit Rana 3/24) by 98 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback