LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Lucknow Super Giants will take on the Punjab Kings in their next match of IPL 2025. It is the first home game for LSG, while it is the second consecutive away fixture for PBKS, who beat the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 25.

PBKS will look forward to continuing their winning momentum under new captain Shreyas Iyer's leadership. The Kings can rise to the third position in the standings if they beat the Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming game.

Before LSG and PBKS cross swords in Lucknow, here's a quick preview for the upcoming IPL 2025 game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match details

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Match 13, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 1, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings pitch report

The pitch in Lucknow has not been that easy to bat on in the past. Both fast bowlers and spinners have enjoyed success at this venue, and the chances of a high-scoring game are low.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings weather forecast

The sky will be clear with periodic clouds in Lucknow during the match hours on April 1. There are 0% chances of rain, with the temperature expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings probable XIs

Lucknow Super Giants

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad (Impact Player), Digvesh Singh, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav and Avesh Khan.

Punjab Kings

Priyansh Arya (Impact Player), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

