LSG vs PBKS Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

After the streak of home teams winning was broken in Match 10 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to start a new one at the Ekana Stadium against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, March 30.

Historically, the Super Giants haven't been able to make the most of their home advantage. They won three and lost three in IPL 2023, and with the square retaining many of the same characteristics that made run-scoring extremely difficult, their batters might have to dig in and apply themselves.

That said, though, captain KL Rahul continues to dig in a bit too much. The LSG skipper's painstaking knock, yet another one at the top of the order, meant that they didn't have enough momentum in their chase against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). And Lucknow come into this clash without any points on the board as a result.

PBKS, meanwhile, have two points from two matches. They outlasted the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a controlled chase before falling to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was the Kings' death bowling that let them down on that occasion, with Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh resorting to the worst possible options at key junctures.

The two teams have faced each other thrice before, with LSG coming out on top in two of those encounters. Can the Super Giants extend their favorable head-to-head record over the Kings and get off the mark in IPL 2024? Or will Punjab get back to winning ways?

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS: KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan look to solve contrasting problems

Expand Tweet

LSG head coach Justin Langer has claimed that he isn't worried about KL Rahul's strike rate, but perhaps he should be. The opening batter has refused to change his approach for years now, and there have been plenty of matches where that has worked clearly against the franchise.

Rahul isn't the only skipper with a problem to sort out, though. Shikhar Dhawan struggled to get off the blocks in the last game, and unlike his counterpart, he was more than willing to admit that he needs to make the most of the powerplay. With Jonny Bairstow and Quinton de Kock not being at their best right now, the two captains need to come to the party.

Unfortunately, that won't be easy at the Ekana Stadium, where bounce has been considerably low. There are reports that the fast bowlers might get more assistance at the venue during IPL 2024, and India's 2023 World Cup game against England provided enough evidence of the same.

If that happens, LSG's struggling pace unit of Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, and Naveen-ul-Haq could find themselves brought to a relatively even keel against PBKS' four-pronged attack. And with Rahul Chahar struggling to create wicket-taking opportunities in the middle overs, Lucknow's middle order could capitalize on the post-powerplay phase.

The two teams are somewhat evenly matched on paper, but LSG might just have more match-winners in their ranks. If the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Ravi Bishnoi can sit up and make IPL 2024 take notice, the home side could come on top. A close contest should be on the cards, though.

Prediction: LSG to win Match 11 of IPL 2024.