LSG vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2025 (27/5): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 70

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27, in the final league match of the ongoing IPL 2025. RCB clinched a six-wicket victory in the high-scoring game to secure a top-two finish.

After being put to bat first, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant roared back to form with a blistering century. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 118 off 61 deliveries. Opener Mitchell Marsh continued his wonderful form, hitting his sixth half-century of the edition.

The swashbuckling opener contributed 67 runs from 37 balls. The Lucknow-based side ultimately registered 227/3 in 20 overs. Sri Lankan speedster Nuwan Thushara was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, finishing with figures of 4-0-26-1.

Virat Kohli shone with the bat for Bengaluru in the run chase. The veteran batter completed his eighth half-century of the season, contributing 54 runs off 30 balls. It was Jitesh Sharma who stole the show with his batting exploits in the crucial encounter.

The stand-in skipper played a whirlwind knock, finishing unbeaten on 85 in 33 balls. Mayank Agarwal also chipped in with an impactful batting performance, scoring 41* off 23 deliveries.

RCB scripted their highest successful run chase in the IPL, going past the target in 18.4 overs. Will O'Rourke picked up two wickets, while Akash Singh and Avesh Khan bagged one scalp each.

With the victory, Bengaluru finished second in the points table, claiming 19 points in the league stage. LSG, on the other hand, ended up at the seventh spot, with 12 points in 14 matches.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the clash that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Rishabh Pant shows off acrobatic skills with somersault to celebrate his sensational ton

Rishabh Pant ended his otherwise lackluster IPL 2025 campaign on a high note. The southpaw grabbed headlines after being picked by LSG for a whopping ₹27 crore at the mega auction.

However, it was a disastrous season for the most expensive player in the league's history as he failed to perform consistently. Pant silenced his naysayers with a terrific century against RCB.

He crossed the 100-run mark in 54 balls with a one-bounce four off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling in the 18th over. As he reached the landmark, the LSG captain removed his helmet and gloves and performed a somersault to celebrate his ton.

#2 Jitesh Sharma hugs Rishabh Pant after LSG skipper withdraws appeal for run out at non-striker's end

There was a lot of drama in the 17th over of the run chase. It started with Digvesh Rathi getting Jitesh Sharma caught at point on the first ball. However, the batter survived due to a backfoot no-ball from the spinner.

On the final ball of the same over, Rathi stopped before bowling the delivery and broke the stumps at the non-striker's end. Jitesh was outside the crease when the stumps were dislodged.

The decision was sent to the third umpire, who suggested that the bowler had completed his delivery stride before breaking the stumps. The signal 'Not Out' flashed on the big screen. Interestingly, LSG captain Rishabh Pant had withdrawn the runout appeal.

Jitesh hugged Pant following the incident, appreciating the wicketkeeper's sportsmanship.

#3 Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma blow flying kisses after RCB's stunning win

Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, was in attendance at the stadium for the contest. After RCB beat LSG to book a Qualifier 1 spot, an elated Kohli and Sharma were seen blowing flying kisses at each other to celebrate the moment.

Kohli was seen walking near the boundary ropes after the match, and he looked towards Sharma's direction and gave her a flying kiss. The Bollywood actress also responded by doing the same, making it an endearing moment.

