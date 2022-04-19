LSG vs RCB, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 31

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Lucknow are presently in third position in the IPL points table, having won four and lost two of their six matches. Bangalore also have eight points, but are below Lucknow owing to an inferior run rate.

LSG will go into Tuesday’s match on a high, having defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs in their previous match. KL Rahul led from the front with a sublime hundred and will be keen to carry on the great form.

Manish Pandey also scored a few runs on his comeback to the side, which will further please the franchise. Avesh Khan has been in excellent form with the ball.

Bangalore did exceptionally well to recover from 92 for 5 to post 189 for 5 and, eventually, beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 16 runs. Dinesh Karthik again led the fightback with a superb innings.

But they need contributions from the top three. With the ball, Mohammed Siraj’s return to form spells good news.

Today's IPL toss result

The Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining the decision, captain KL Rahul said:

"At this stage, all teams would like to bowl first and know what they are chasing."

Both teams have retained their respective playing XIs from their previous matches.

LSG vs RCB - Today's Match Playing 11s

LSG playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

RCB playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Today IPL match player list

LSG squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Sherfane Rutherford, Finn Allen, Aneeshwar Gautam, Mahipal Lomror, Rajat Patidar

LSG vs RCB - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Nitin Pandit

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar