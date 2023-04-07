LSG vs SRH Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place tonight at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. It is the second home game of the IPL 2023 season for LSG. The Lucknow team won their last game against Delhi Capitals. It will be interesting to see if they can beat Hyderabad.

SRH are coming off a big defeat in their previous match against Rajasthan Royals. However, they have received a major boost ahead of tonight's match, with captain Aiden Markram joining the squad.

Before the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match gets underway in IPL 2023, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 1-0. The two franchises met only once in the previous edition of the league, where LSG secured a 10-run win at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.

KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda smashed a half-century each for the Lucknow Super Giants in that game. Avesh Khan bowled a magnificent spell of 4/24 for LSG. All eyes will be on Khan, Hooda and Rahul tonight.

Here's an overall summary of Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

LSG vs SRH head-to-head record in Lucknow

The head-to-head record between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad in matches hosted by Lucknow stands at 0-0. As mentioned ahead, the two teams have battled only once so far, with Mumbai's Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy hosting that game.

The pitch in Lucknow is slightly difficult for batting. Batters of both teams will face a stiff challenge tonight.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match

In the previous LSG vs SRH match, KL Rahul's 68 and Deepak Hooda's 51 helped Lucknow score 169/7 in their 20 overs. T Natarajan and Washington Sundar scalped two wickets each for SRH. Chasing 170 to win, SRH lost wickets at regular intervals and managed 157/9.

Rahul Tripathi top-scored for SRH with a 24-ball 34, while Avesh Khan, Jason Holder and Krunal Pandya united forces to take nine wickets.

LSG (169/7) beat SRH (157/9) by 10 runs, Apr 4, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes