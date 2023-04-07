LSG vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

Early signs indicate that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will make the Ekana Stadium a fortress in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

LSG got off the mark in IPL 2023 with a thumping win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) at home before following it up with a close loss to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the road. With two points from two games and a net run rate of +0.950, the Super Giants are perched just inside the top half of the table.

KL Rahul and Co. will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home in Match 10 of the competition on Friday, April 7, in a bid to reclaim some momentum after their loss to the Men in Yellow.

SRH are yet to get off the mark in IPL 2023, having surrendered their opening game to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by a convincing margin. They are dead last in the points table with a net run rate of -3.60 and desperately need to enter the win column in a highly competitive league.

Both teams will welcome the return of their respective South African contingents. While LSG can now call upon Quinton de Kock, SRH will be able to avail the services of skipper Aiden Markram, keeper Heinrich Klaasen and all-rounder Marco Jansen.

IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH Match Prediction: Super Giants look to continue home run against uncertain Sunrisers

Marcus Stoinis might be on the chopping block as Quinton de Kock returns

SRH's batting lineup hasn't quite clicked yet, but Markram's return could stir them into action.

Abhishek Sharma was totally beaten by Trent Boult's swing and guile, while Rahul Tripathi couldn't contribute either. Harry Brook looked uncomfortable in the middle, especially against spin. Ravi Bishnoi and Co. will be keen to exploit that weakness.

Hyderabad's bowling attack hasn't looked at its best either. While Umran Malik could be a weapon in Lucknow, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has looked off-color for a while now. Jansen might not walk into the playing XI, putting pressure on the bowling all-rounders to chip in with some runs.

On paper, SRH have the bowling resources to tackle LSG's batting unit. Washington Sundar and Markram can be used up front against Mayers, and if he plays, De Kock too. Umran can rattle the in-form Nicholas Pooran, while the Super Giants' lower order has been rather brittle.

But can the Orange Army's batting stand up to the test? Mark Wood has been breathing fire, while Bishnoi will be lethal against the left-handers in SRH's lineup. The likes of Avesh Khan are due a good performance as well.

The most telling factor on Friday could be the home advantage. LSG have the team composition to prey on SRH's weaknesses and are known to be an excellent side while defending totals.

While the Sunrisers are definitely in with a chance of getting off the mark in IPL 2023, the Super Giants are the favorites to come away with two points on Friday.

Prediction: LSG to win Match 10 of IPL 2023.

