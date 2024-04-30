MI playing 11 from Rohit Sharma's debut for the franchise in 2011 - where are they now?

Mumbai Indians (MI) ace batter and Team India skipper Rohit Sharma turned 37 years old on April 30, 2024. He has given the fans countless memories to cherish, and he is showing no signs of slowing down despite what his age suggests.

Sharma is currently with the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). He has been inconsistent to a degree, but his impact and intent are both quite evident. The ace batter is an integral part of the MI setup, having joined the franchise in the 2011 edition, after a three-year stint with the Deccan Chargers to start his IPL career.

Breaking the bank for Rohit Sharma has got to be one of the greatest investments that the franchise has ever made. The turning point in MI's fortunes came when Sharma was appointed as the skipper in the 2013 edition, and they went on to win their maiden title soon after. He guided MI to four more titles before being removed as captain ahead of the 2024 season.

Rohit Sharma's debut for the Mumbai Indians (MI) came against the Delhi Daredevils (now renamed the Delhi Capitals) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. MI secured the win by a dominant eight-wicket margin, and Rohit Sharma was far from the spotlight, unlike the events that followed in MI's folklore.

On that note, let us take a look at the MI playing XI that took the field alongside Rohit Sharma on his MI debut in IPL 2011.

Top Order: David Jacobs, Sachin Tendulkar, and Ambati Rayudu

Davy Jacobs, the opening wicketkeeping-batter who led the Warriors to the 2010 Champions League T20 Final, had a short stint with MI in the IPL as well.

After failing to garner an international appearance for South Africa despite a lengthy and prolific domestic career, he switched to Canada and played for the national side till 2019. He also served as a player-cum-coach for the Ontario Cricket Academy.

Sachin Tendulkar played alongside Rohit Sharma for a couple of editions in the IPL before retiring in 2013. The pair are still working together in the MI dressing room, with Tendulkar still serving as MI's mentor.

Ambati Rayudu competed in the IPL till the 2023 edition, before retiring from Indian cricket. He went on to play in the 2023 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and is currently part of the broadcast team that is covering the 2024 IPL.

Middle Order: Kieron Pollard, Rajagopalan Satish

Kieron Pollard was one of Rohit Sharma's biggest weapons during his reign as MI skipper. The duo shared a lot of success together before Pollard stepped away from the IPL following the 2022 edition. Much like Sharma and Tendulkar, the duo of Sharma and Pollard are still associated with the latter being MI's batting coach.

Pollard's playing career is still far from over as he represents the MI Emirates and the MI Cape Town in the International League T20 (ILT20) and the SA 20 respectively.

Rajagopalan Satish, known for being a utility player and a gun fielder, had small stints with MI, KXIP, and KKR in the IPL. Currently 43 years old, he was last seen representing the Chepauk Super Gillies in the 2023 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

Lower Order: James Franklin, Harbhajan Singh, Ali Murtaza, Munaf Patel, and Lasith Malinga

James Franklin transitioned into coaching right after the end of his playing career in 2018. He served as Durham's head coach from 2019 to 2022 and was also Islamabad United's bowling coach in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL). He replaced Dale Steyn as Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling coach ahead of the 2024 IPL season as well.

Harbhajan Singh played for CSK and KKR in the final years of his playing career. He has ventured into politics and broadcasting since his retirement and is currently part of the panel that is covering the ongoing 2024 IPL.

Ali Murtaza had a short stint in the IPL representing the Mumbai Indians and the now-defunct Pune Warriors India. His last first-class appearance came in 2015 for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy.

Munaf Patel was part of the MI setup till the 2013 season and retired from competitive cricket in 2018. The pacer's most recent involvement in the sport includes his participation in the 2022 Road Safety World Series and the 2023 Legends League Cricket tournaments.

Like Pollard, one of Rohit Sharma's biggest weapons during his reign as MI skipper was Lasith Malinga. The Sri Lankan seamer is arguably one of the greatest bowlers in IPL history and switched to coaching after his playing days. He stepped down as RR's bowling coach and became MI's bowling coach ahead of the 2024 season.

