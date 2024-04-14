MI Predicted Playing 11 vs CSK for Match 29 of IPL 2024

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 29 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14.

After a dreadful start to their campaign, where they lost three games on the trot, Mumbai have bounced back with two wins. They will bank on their home advantage as they look to make it three in three and potentially enter the top half of the IPL 2024 standings.

Having secured some momentum in their season, the five-time champions might not be keen on making changes to their side.

MI's squad for IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir, Shreyas Gopal, Kwena Maphaka, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

Here is MI's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 29 of IPL 2024 against CSK.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan (wk)

MI's openers have given the team great starts in their two wins, with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan firing in tandem in the powerplay. Kishan also made a rapid half-century in the last game. The duo will be key for Mumbai against a CSK new-ball attack that hasn't been at its best.

Middle order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi

Suryakumar Yadav's addition, and subsequent return to form, has made MI's middle order formidable. Apart from the dynamic batter, the home side will have Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma in the top five.

Tim David and Romario Shepherd are massive hitters of the cricket ball, while Mohammad Nabi has bowled a few tidy overs since being included in the XI.

Lower order: Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal

Akash Madhwal has been woefully expensive in the last two games, but he has been a fairly reliable performer for MI and is likely to be persisted with. Madhwal, along with Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee, will make up the pace attack.

Mumbai replaced Piyush Chawla with Shreyas Gopal in the last game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and the move paid off as the leg-spinner sent down a tidy spell. Gopal will lead the MI spin attack against CSK.

The addition of Nuwan Thushara would greatly boost the team's powerplay and death-bowling stocks, but there doesn't seem to be any room for the Sri Lankan pacer right now.

MI's predicted playing XII (inc impact sub): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Gerald Coetzee.

Other impact sub candidates: Shivalik Sharma, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod.