MI Predicted Playing 11 vs DC for Match 29 of IPL 2025 ft. Jasprit Bumrah & Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 29 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 13. The game will be the second of a double header and the first one played at the venue this year.

Ad

With just one win in five matches, Mumbai are in serious trouble already. Jasprit Bumrah returned to the side in the previous game and did well in a major boost, but they still have plenty of questions to answer regarding their ideal batting order and bowling resource utilization.

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for Match 29 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton (wk)

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Rohit Sharma was retained for an exorbitant amount ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, but his fortunes in the league haven't turned at all. He's still incredibly inconsistent at the top, and his failure has been one of the main reasons behind the franchise's lack of success in recent years. MI will hope that he uses Delhi's friendly conditions to get back to form.

Ad

Ryan Rickelton, too, has been inconsistent. Mumbai are likely to back the left-hander, who is a quality T20 batter on his night.

Middle Order: Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

There has been a lot of talk regarding MI's ideal middle order. Will Jacks' presence at No. 3 means that Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav are batting below their ideal spots in the shortest format, and that could change on Sunday.

Ad

While there's a chance that MI will replace Jacks with a finisher in Bevon-John Jacobs, the Englishman himself is a good hitter of pace and could be used lower down the order. Jacks' bowling could prove useful against Abishek Porel and Axar Patel.

Tilak could bat at No. 3, followed by Suryakumar, Jacks, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner. Santner has been a shadow of himself with the ball and needs to step up.

Ad

Lower Order: Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand v Papua New Guinea - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: Getty

There's not much scope for change in this department despite Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult's indifferent form. The new-ball duo will have a real challenge on their hands at a venue that generally doesn't offer much help. Bumrah, of course, will be key across phases.

Ad

Impact Player Options - Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar

Vignesh Puthur has had a decent start to life in the IPL, but Hardik hasn't trusted him to bowl the tough overs so far. There's a chance MI might prefer an additional pacer in Ashwani Kumar, but the likelier option is for them to believe in Puthur.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



An ardent Chennai Super Kings supporter who also bleeds blue for his national cricket team, Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More