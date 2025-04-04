MI Predicted Playing 11 vs LSG for Match 16 of IPL 2025 ft. Rohit Sharma & Hardik Pandya

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 16 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Stadium on Friday, April 4. Both teams have issues to address ahead of this mid-table clash.

Ad

Hardik Pandya and Co. lost their first two matches in IPL 2025 but rebounded with a promising victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium. Currently placed sixth in the standings with a positive net run rate, they will be keen on gaining some momentum as the league stage progresses.

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XI, apart from an impact player, for Match 16 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton (wk)

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Rohit Sharma hasn't been in great form so far, as has been the case over the years in the IPL. The opener will be desperate for a score in Lucknow.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ryan Rickelton, who remained unbeaten in MI's facile chase over KKR, will want to build some consistency.

Middle Order: Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

MI are likely to stick with the same combination they played in the previous game. Will Jacks should bat at No. 3, followed by Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma in the batting unit.

Ad

Captain Hardik Pandya will be crucial with both the bat and the ball, while Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner will be entrusted with adding batting depth and finishing ability. Santner's left-arm spin might not be as valuable against LSG's band of left-handers, but he's a canny operator who could get purchase from the wicket at the Ekana Stadium.

Lower Order: Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar

New Zealand v Papua New Guinea - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: Getty

Ashwani Kumar made his IPL debut against KKR and immediately made an impression, securing the Player of the Match award. The left-arm seamer should be partnered by the more experienced duo of Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar.

Ad

Impact Player - Vignesh Puthur

MI are likely to bring in a bowling impact player, although they could leave that option open if they bowl first. Vignesh Puthur didn't have his best outing against KKR, but he's shown enough promise to justify being backed through the middle overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback