MI Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 ft. Jonny Bairstow & Deepak Chahar

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, June 1. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the contest.

Mumbai are on the back of a tense win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator. While Deepak Chahar missed that contest with a hamstring injury, Richard Gleeson seemed to be struggling with a similar issue towards the end of the encounter. It remains to be seen if the duo make the grade for the all-important knockout match.

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Jonny Bairstow, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Charith Asalanka, Raj Angad Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Richard Gleeson.

On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow (wk)

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow, batting together for the first time in IPL 2025, made invaluable contributions in the Eliminator. While the former was adjudged the Player of the Match for his sparkling half-century, the latter took the game away from the Titans in the powerplay.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

MI opted not to field Charith Asalanka in the previous game, picking an additional overseas fast bowler in Gleeson instead. While they might be tempted to beef up their batting unit for this contest, they won't want to make too many changes to a winning combination.

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir will have integral roles to play. Raj Bawa, who entered the fray in Mullanpur, could hold on to his place in the side despite not having a clear role with both bat and ball.

Lower Order: Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand v Papua New Guinea - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: Getty

If Deepak Chahar is fit, he is likely to return to the MI bowling attack. Reports indicate that he bowled on the eve of the game, so he could come in for Ashwani Kumar.

Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah are guaranteed to feature. There's a chance that Mumbai could use Bawa as an impact sub and include an additional bowling option in the playing XI, but they might instead choose their fourth overseas player depending upon the conditions.

Impact Player Options - Reece Topley, Charith Asalanka

If Gleeson hasn't recovered, Reece Topley could make his first appearance in IPL 2025. The batting looks a bit thin, and Asalanka being handed his maiden cap cannot be ruled out either. Ashwani, of course, is always a contender to be brought in, particularly if Chahar isn't adjudged fit.

MI have tons of flexibility in this department, and it all depends on the availability of Chahar and Gleeson.

