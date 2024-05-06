MI Predicted Playing XI vs SRH for Match 55 of IPL 2024

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 55 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 6.

With only three wins in 11 matches, the five-time champions are virtually out of the playoff race and have only pride to play for. Mumbai played the last game with only three overseas players and might consider a change or two to that combination against a Hyderabad outfit that demolished their bowling in the reverse fixture.

MI's squad for IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir, Shreyas Gopal, Kwena Maphaka, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma

On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 55 of IPL 2024 against SRH.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan (wk)

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan started the season well, but the duo's form has cooled off of late. While the former has barely been able to enter double digits, the latter hasn't looked too fluent at the crease. They are usually dangerous at the Wankhede Stadium and will have to deliver if MI are to get back to winning ways.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, and Mohammad Nabi

Naman Dhir batted at No. 3 in the last game, but he has looked out of place in the MI side throughout IPL 2024. While he is a player of high potential, Mumbai simply don't have the room to fit him in their XII without compromising the ideal positions of their other batters.

So MI could opt to bring back Mohammad Nabi at Dhir's expense to have a better-quality off-spinner who can bowl in the powerplay. Nabi could prove effective against the likes of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera and Hardik Pandya form the backbone of the middle order, with Tim David's big-hitting being one of their weapons at the death.

Lower Order: Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Nuwan Thushara

Nuwan Thushara broke the back of the opposition's top order with a three-wicket burst in the last game, and he is likely to continue partnering with Jasprit Bumrah in the pace attack.

Gerald Coetzee wasn't used much in the previous outing, but MI can be expected to retain him ahead of the likes of Romario Shepherd and Luke Wood. Coetzee's high pace and hit-the-deck skills could ask questions of the SRH middle order.

Piyush Chawla, who bowled an economical spell recently, will be the lead spinner.

MI's predicted playing XII (inc impact sub): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Nuwan Thushara.

Other impact sub candidates: Harvik Desai, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya.

