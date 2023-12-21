MI's strongest playing XI and impact players after IPL 2024 auction

The Mumbai Indians (MI) proved why they're one of the most successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they executed their plans with ruthless efficiency at the 2024 auction on Tuesday (December 19).

The five-time champions significantly bolstered their bowling attack with the signings of Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, and Nuwan Thushara, while also adding some experienced backups in the form of Mohammad Nabi and Shreyas Gopal. The rest of their available slots were filled up by young, relatively unknown talent.

MI's squad after the IPL 2024 auction: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir, Shreyas Gopal, Dilshan Madushanka, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

MI are in a good position ahead of IPL 2024 and can afford to put out several competitive combinations, depending upon the conditions they encounter. Their pre-auction trades have also played a big hand in that possibility.

Here is MI's strongest playing XI, along with their impact player candidates, after the IPL 2024 auction.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan (wk)

Rohit Sharma [left] won't have a 'C' next to his name.

Rohit Sharma won't have a "C" next to his name, with MI opting to hand over the reins to Hardik Pandya. But there's little reason to believe that the change will affect Rohit's position at the top of the order despite his woeful IPL returns for close to a decade now.

Rohit should open the batting in IPL 2024, and desperately needs a turnaround of his fortunes. Being removed from captaincy could serve as the push he needs to come up with a prolific season.

Ishan Kishan, MI's wicketkeeper, should be the other man at the top of the order. The southpaw has been a touch inconsistent of late in the IPL and will want to truly stamp his authority on the upcoming campaign.

Middle Order: Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, and Romario Shepherd

Tim David's form has been patchy of late.

Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya will make up the backbone of the MI middle order. While Hardik was traded in at the expense of Cameron Green, Tilak and Suryakumar have formed a fruitful pairing for the franchise over the last two seasons.

Tim David's form has been patchy of late, but the big-hitting batter is a genuine T20 match-winner who needs to be backed through this phase. He, along with Tilak, may even be required to chip in with a couple of overs of off-spin, with Mumbai not having the strongest spin attack.

Romario Shepherd was acquired from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) via trade, and while he isn't a necessity in the XI, with MI having enough depth in both departments, he has been in sensational all-round form lately. The West Indian's versatility should serve the team well.

Nehal Wadhera should also be used off the bench if MI need him. If they bat first, he could come in for Rohit Sharma and lengthen the batting if a few wickets fall early. If they bat second, he could replace one of the bowlers.

Rohit is an impact player candidate as well, but Wadhera was used in the role last season and the same could continue.

Lower order: Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, and Nuwan Thushara

Gerald Coetzee can strike a long ball.

MI have plenty of overseas fast bowlers to choose from, having strengthened that area extensively during the IPL 2024 auction.

Jason Behrendorff has been in deadly form recently, but the Aussie isn't reliable in the middle overs and at the death. He could be upstaged by Gerald Coetzee, who was MI's most expensive signing at the auction.

Similarly, Nuwan Thushara should pip both Behrendorff and his countryman Dilshan Madushanka, given the X-factor he brings to the table. Thushara could be a massive success alongside Jasprit Bumrah at the death, with both Madushanka and Behrendorff not proven outside the powerplay at the IPL level.

Piyush Chawla, after a stellar IPL 2022 campaign, should be MI's lead spinner. Akash Madhwal and Kumar Kartikeya could be used as impact players if the need arises, but the presence of other better options means that they might start on the bench despite their obvious promise.

MI's strongest playing XI after IPL 2024 auction: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara.

MI's impact player candidates after IPL 2024 auction: Nehal Wadhera (frontrunner), Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Vishnu Vinod, Shreyas Gopal.

