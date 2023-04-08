MI vs CSK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings is all set to take place tonight in IPL 2023. Wankhede Stadium will play host to the first El Clasico IPL match of the season.

Chennai Super Kings are coming off a win against the Lucknow Super Giants in their previous game and will be keen to continue their winning momentum. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians suffered a defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening game. They will aim to open their account in the standings tonight.

Before the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match starts in IPL 2023, here's a look at their head-to-head stats:

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against Chennai Super Kings by 20-14. The two teams also faced off twice in the Champions League T20, with both of them winning a game each.

MI and CSK have played some entertaining games in the recent past. Last year, when the two teams battled in Maharashtra, MS Dhoni's classic finish helped CSK record a last-ball win against MI. Here's a summary of their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 34

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 20

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 14

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

MI vs CSK head-to-head record at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will play host to the battle between MI and CSK tonight. The head-to-head record between MI and CSK in matches at the Wankhede Stadium favors Mumbai Indians by 7-3.

MI have a 70% win record in matches against CSK at Wankhede Stadium. They will start as the favorites to win the game tonight as well. Here's a summary of their head-to-head record at Wankhede Stadium:

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 7

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL matches

Mumbai Indians have won three of their last five matches against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Two of their last five matches were decided on the last ball. As mentioned earlier, MS Dhoni powered CSK to a thrilling win last season.

Back in 2021, Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 87 helped Mumbai pull off an epic 219-run chase against Chennai. Here's a summary of the last five Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings matches:

MI (103/5) beat CSK (97) by 5 wickets, May 12, 2022. CSK (156/7) beat MI (155/7) by 3 wickets, Apr 21, 2022. CSK (156/6) beat MI (136/8) by 20 runs, Sep 19, 2021. MI (219/6) beat CSK (218/4) by 4 wickets, May 1, 2021. MI (116/0) beat CSK (114/9) by 10 wickets, Oct 23, 2020.

