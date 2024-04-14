MI vs CSK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 29 of IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 14. The El Clasico clash of the season will be the second match of the double-header.

Mumbai are currently in seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table. After beginning the tournament with three successive losses, they have won their last two matches. In their previous game, they got the better of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets. Bowling first, they held RCB to 196-8 and then gunned down the target in 15.3 overs.

Chennai are third in the points table, with three wins and two losses from five matches. In their last match, they got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets. Bowling first, CSK held KKR to 137-9 as Ravindra Jadeja starred with 3-18. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad then guided the chase with 67* off 58 balls.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have met 36 times in the IPL, with MI winning 20 matches and CSK 16. In the most recent encounter between the two sides in May 2023, Chennai beat Mumbai by six wickets in a home game. Matheesha Pathirana starred with 3-15 as CSK held MI to 139-8 and then chased the target in 17.4 overs.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 36

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 20

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 16

Matches with No Result - 0

MI vs CSK head-to-head record in Mumbai [Wankhede]

Mumbai Indians have the edge over Chennai Super Kings in home matches as well in the IPL. In 12 games played between MI and CSK at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, MI have won seven and CSK five. In the last Mumbai-Chennai clash at Wankhede, though, Chennai Super Kings registered a seven-wicket triumph.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 7

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 5

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings matches

If we look at the last five IPL matches between Mumbai and Chennai, the latter has been dominant, winning four of five games. Both teams won one game each in the 2022 edition, while CSK clinched the two matches in the 2023 edition by seven wickets and six wickets respectively.

Here's a summary of the last five Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings games:

CSK (140/4) beat MI (139/8) by 6 wickets, May 6, 2023

CSK (159/3) beat MI (157/8) by 7 wickets, April 8, 2023

MI (103/5) beat CSK (97) by 5 wickets, May 12, 2022

CSK (156/7) beat MI (155/7) by 3 wickets, April 21, 2022

CSK (156/6) beat MI (136/8) by 20 runs, September 19, 2021