MI vs CSK, IPL 2023: 3 moments in Match 12 that generated buzz among fans

The Mumbai Indians (MI) were handed their second successive defeat of the IPL 2023 season by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they notched up a comfortable win by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday (April 8).

The 'El Classico' of IPL didn't live up to its hype as it was a pretty one-sided game in which the visitors showed their quality. Asking Mumbai to bat first, MS Dhoni once again showed why he is hailed as a great captain as his slower bowlers spun a web and triggered a batting collapse.

The target of 158 wasn't going to be a challenge on a good batting surface in Wankhede and local boy Ajinkya Rahane's sizzling 61 ensured CSK had no major hiccups while chasing the target.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans:

#3 Dhoni Review System

𝐀𝐲𝐮𝐬𝐡🚩 @BadassMsdian His one action made Dhoni Review System trending just Ms Dhoni Things. His one action made Dhoni Review System trending just Ms Dhoni Things. https://t.co/6Pa6M7uSZf

MS Dhoni has had the reputation of someone who knows exactly how to use the DRS system well. He is so good that fans have even requested to rename DRS as the 'Dhoni Review System'. A snippet of the same was seen on Saturday when Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged not out by the on-field umpire.

Mitchell Santner bowled a delivery down the leg side and 'SKY' went for a ferocious sweep shot. He didn't get any desired contact, but Dhoni collected the ball brilliantly and went up straightaway for a review.

Replays showed that the ball had just kissed the gloves of SKY on its way to Dhoni. Even at the age of 41, Dhoni continues to be one of the best in the business with his glovework as well as his decision-making.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja's 'Deja vu' moment with stunning catch

Cricket Comps @backoflength Jadeja Reflexes to a Aussie allrounder bullet shot Jadeja Reflexes to a Aussie allrounder bullet shot https://t.co/mlbwoENA08

Ravindra Jadeja won the Player of the Match award for his sensational bowling performance against Mumbai. He picked up three crucial wickets in the middle overs, and one of them was thanks to Jadeja, the fielder.

Cameron Green looked in the mood to play some big shots and lined one up from Jadeja to smash straight down the ground. Jadeja, who initially seemed to try and avoid getting hit by the ball, instinctively kept his hands in a great position and completed a brilliant catch.

This was similar to the caught-and-bowled dismissal he had affected against Shane Watson in 2016. It was a crucial blow as Green could have caused CSK a lot of damage.

#1 Vintage Ajinkya Rahane smashing Arshad Khan for 23 runs in an over

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns A Rahane classic for CSK.

A Rahane classic for CSK. https://t.co/Vq3zVIgbmf

Mumbai Indians had just 158 to defend but got off to a great start with Jason Behrendorff dismissing Devon Conway for a duck in the first over. However, any hopes of it being a close game were dashed by a Mumbai boy playing for CSK in Ajinkya Rahane.

Coming in as a No.3 batter in the absence of Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali, Rahane ensured that CSK didn't miss any of their star all-rounders. Right from the get-go, Rahane looked in the zone and just broke open the chase in the fourth over bowled by Arshad Khan.

The experienced right-hander smashed a six and four boundaries to give CSK the headstart from which they never looked back. Rahane's 61 off just 26 balls was his answer to critics who had written him off in the T20 format.

Poll : 0 votes