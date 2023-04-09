MI vs CSK, IPL 2023: CSK Player Ratings as Jadeja and Rahane shine in comfortable away win

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) notched up their first away win of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

After winning the toss for the first time this season and electing to bowl, the Super Kings restricted the home side to a sub-par 157/8. They were always ahead of the asking rate in the chase and cruised home with 11 balls to spare, consigning Rohit Sharma and Co. to their second successive defeat.

Here are CSK's player ratings from Match 12 of IPL 2023 against MI.

IPL 2023, MI vs CSK: Spinners shine in Mumbai before Rahane takes the game away

CSK skipper MS Dhoni marshalled his troops quite well

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 8/10

Gaikwad held one end up in the chase. He was more than content to turn the strike over to his more aggressive partners and remained unbeaten on a calm 40 to take CSK over the line. The young batter, who did some excellent tag-team work with Dwaine Pretorius in the first innings, also reclaimed the Orange Cap.

Devon Conway: 1/10

Conway has looked completely at sea when confronted with swing and seam. Jason Behrendoff had his way with him before forcing him to chop on for a four-ball duck.

Ajinkya Rahane: 9.5/10

Rahane took the game away from MI immediately after coming in to bat. He recorded CSK's second-fastest fifty in IPL history, hitting seven fours and three sixes in his stellar knock. The veteran batter used the pace of the ball to great effect and found gaps with ease.

Ambati Rayudu [impact]: 6/10

Rayudu started very slowly, something that cost the Men in Yellow a few NRR points. He finished strong, though, remaining unbeaten on a 16-ball 20.

Dwaine Pretorius: 6.5/10

Pretorius bowled well for most of his spell. Although he slightly lost the plot in his final over, he kept things tight with wide lines and ensured an excellent relay catch.

Shivam Dube: 6/10

Dube came in at No. 4 and hit two fours and one six in his 26-ball 28. Like Gaikwad and Rayudu, he could've done more to help the Super Kings get over the line earlier.

Ravindra Jadeja: 9.5/10

Jadeja was the pick of the CSK bowlers. He dismissed two left-handers and plucked an excellent return catch out of thin air to send back Cameron Green. The left-arm spinner turned in a much-needed bowling display at a venue where he was expected to struggle.

MS Dhoni: 8/10

Dhoni didn't have much to do apart from a superb take down the leg-side to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav. He also managed his bowling resources excellently after losing Deepak Chahar in the very first over.

Mitchell Santner: 8/10

Santner was once again exceptional for Chennai. The wily left-arm spinner picked up two wickets, conceding just 28 runs in his four overs. He was also good on the field.

Deepak Chahar: 1/10

Chahar limped off at the end of the very first over, which went for 10 runs. The swing bowler has struggled with injuries for quite some time now and is letting the team down with his constant unavailability and crippling price tag.

Sisanda Magala: 5/10

Magala got his lengths wrong at the start of his spell, often overpitching and sometimes overcompensating while trying to pull the length back. The South African came back decently at the death, dismissing Tristan Stubbs and nailing some good variations.

Tushar Deshpande: 6/10

Deshpande whipped out a beauty to castle MI skipper Rohit Sharma and also got the better of the big-hitting Tim David with a well-disguised off-cutter. The pacer was CSK's most expensive bowler on the night, though, with an economy rate of 10.33.

