MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2024 heads back to the Wankhede Stadium tonight for an epic clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. The decorated franchises have won five championships each in the league's history.

CSK have struggled to produce positive results away from home in IPL 2024. They lost against the Delhi Capitals in Vizag and then went down against the SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. Tonight's game will be Chennai's third away fixture of the season.

Before Mumbai host Chennai at the Wankhede Stadium, here are important stats to know from the previous matches hosted by this iconic venue.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai IPL records

The wicket in Mumbai has been excellent for batting traditionally. High-scoring encounters have regularly taken place at this venue. It should not be a surprise if the fans at the stadium are treated to another run-fest.

Ahead of tonight's IPL 2024 game, here's a look at the IPL records of the Wankhede Stadium:

IPL matches played: 112

Matches won by teams batting first: 51

Matches won by teams batting second: 61

Highest individual score: 133 - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2022

Highest team total: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest team total: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 214/4 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 2023

Average first-innings score: 170

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The pitch report for the MI vs CSK match will be live on Star network and JioCinema before the game starts. It will also be available on the IPL's official website. Generally, the deck in Mumbai favors the batters.

A batting paradise could be on offer for Mumbai's match against Chennai as well. The captain winning the toss may prefer to bowl first and keep their rivals down to around 190-200.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai last IPL match

The Mumbai Indians made a mockery of a 197-run target against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last IPL match hosted by this stadium.

RCB rode on half-centuries from Rajat Patidar, Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik. In response, MI raced to 199/3 in 15.3 overs thanks to Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's stunning hitting.

26 sixes were hit in just 35.3 overs of that contest. 11 wickets fell in the game, with pacers taking nine of them. Here's a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 199/3 (Ishan Kishan 69, Will Jacks 1/24) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru 196/8 (Faf du Plessis 61, Jasprit Bumrah 5/21) by 7 wickets.