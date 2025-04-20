MI vs CSK, IPL 2025: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and T20 records

The iconic Wankhede Stadium is set to host the mega clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, April 20. This will be the fourth game at the venue this term, with MI having won twice here already.

Given the familiarity of the conditions and better form, MI enter this clash as slight favourites. Chennai have been quite poor at IPL 2025, winning just two games after seven fixtures. They are languishing at the bottom of the IPL points table.

Meanwhile, MI have won thrice in seven games and are placed seventh on the table. A win here would keep them in the hunt for the playoffs. But before the highly anticipated match starts, let us look at the pitch history and important stats for the Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai IPL records

The Wankhede Stadium has a reputation of hosting high-flying run-fests. However, that has been the case only once in this tournament. The pitch has offered a curveball instead. Even in the last game, the Wankhede surface wasn't an out-and-out batting paradise.

Regardless, the history suggests that it gets better to bat on as the match progresses. Almost 54 per cent of the times teams batting second have won at Wankhede Stadium in the IPL.

IPL matches played: 119

Won by teams batting first: 55

Won by teams batting second: 64

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs MI, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs CSK, 2011

Highest team total: 235/1 - RCB vs MI, 2015

Lowest team total: 67 - KKR vs MI, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 214/4 - MI vs RR, 2023

Average first innings score: 170

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

It's hard to imagine that anything below 200 would be safe at the Wankhede Stadium. Yes, teams have found it hard to breach the 200-run mark at recent times here, with the total only been put up thrice in last ten T20 matches here.

However, the small boundaries and the red-soil surface offers great reasons for the team batting second to go helter-skelter from the word go. Also, dew might set in the later half of the match.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai last IPL match

Rohit Sharma hitting a six during 2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad match - Source: Getty Images

Mumbai Indians hosted Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last IPL 2025 match here at the Wankhede Stadium. All hoped that it would be a run-fest, with former SRH bowling coach Dale Steyn even predicting a 300-run first-innings total.

However, some smart bowling by MI and a not-so-batting-friendly surface put everything out of the window. Travis Head played a painstaking innings of 28 off 29. Heinrich Klaasen tried to provide finishing touches but even he was castled by Jasprit Bumrah for 37.

With SRH having multiple left-handers at the top, Will Jacks proved to be a thorn in their flesh, taking a match-winning 2/14. Chasing 163, MI saw contributions from everyone. Jacks top-scored again with a 36, with the hosts clinching the fixture with four wickets and 11 balls remaining.

