MI vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 7, 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 20th match of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 7.

Having lost three straight games, Mumbai Indians will be desperate to turn things around. They have had such false starts in the past seasons but have later managed to grab the championship.

MI would be aiming for their maiden victory in the upcoming game as their prolific batter Suryakumar Yadav has recovered from an injury.

On the other hand, the Rishab Pant-led Delhi Capitals faced their third loss in the previous game against KKR after beating Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. Batting first, KKR posted a massive 273-run target for the Capitals. However, they were bowled out for 166 runs in just 17.2 overs.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming MI vs DC Dream11 match.

#3 Khaleel Ahmed (DC) - 7.5 credits

Khaleel Ahmed during post-match interview (Credits: IPL)

Khaleel Ahmed has led the bowling department of the Capitals this season, claiming six wickets in four matches. He has a similar record against MI with six wickets in as many matches.

Khaleel has also bowled well in Mumbai, chipping in five wickets in four matches, including a three-wicket haul.

So, we can expect Khaleel to play an important role in Delhi’s lineup.

#2 Axar Patel (DC) - 8.0 credits

Axar Patel in action (Credits: IPL via BCCI)

Axar Patel has been an important left-handed all-rounder for Delhi Capitals when it comes to matches against the right-handed studded Mumbai Indians’ lineup.

He has scored 129 runs in the last five games at an average of 43. He has also picked up three wickets with the ball.

Additionally, Axar has a commendable track record at this venue, averaging 42 and claiming nine wickets in 14 matches. In the last four games here, he has scored 116 runs and secured a wicket with his bowling as well.

#1 Akash Madhwal (MI) - 7.5 credits

Akash Madhwal in action (Credits: IPL)

Akash Madhwal was the most effective bowler for Mumbai Indians in the previous game, claiming three wickets for 20 runs in his four-over spell.

He was the second-highest wicket-taker for MI last year with 14 wickets in just eight games, including a four and five-wicket haul.

Madhwal took 10 wickets at Wankhede in just four matches with two three-wicket hauls and one four-for.