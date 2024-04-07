MI vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 – April 7, 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (KKR) will lock horns in the 20th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians are running on a three-match losing streak in the IPL 2024 season. They are coming off a six-wicket win over the table toppers Rajasthan Royals. MI are currently lying at the foot of the points table, eyeing their first win at their home ground with Suryakumar Yadav returning to the squad.

Meanwhile, after a 20-run victory over Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals suffered a massive 106-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game. Chasing the second-highest IPL total of 272 runs, the Capitals were bowled out for 166 runs with skipper Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs scoring fifties each.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the MI vs DC Dream11 match.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 9.0 credits

Suryakumar Yadav in action (Credits: IPL)

Suryakumar Yadav played his last T20 match against South Africa in a three-match T20I series in December 2023. He scored a fifty and a century of 56 balls in the last game.

Surya was the top scorer for MI last year, smashing 605 runs in 16 matches and averaging 43.21. His last five matches at the Wankhede Stadium include three half-centuries and an unbeaten century.

#2 David Warner (DC) - 9.0 credits

David Warner in action (Credits: IPL)

David Warner failed to impress with his batting prowess in the previous game against the Knight Riders. However, he has been the second-highest run-getter for the Delhi Capitals, scoring 148 runs in four matches with one half-century.Warner has a notable average of 40 against Mumbai Indians with three half-centuries in the last five matches. Hence, we can expect some firepower from the left-handed batter in the upcoming MI vs DC Dream11 game.

#3 Rohit Sharma (MI) - 9.0 credits

Rohit Sharma in action (Credits: IPL)

Rohit Sharma went for a duck in the previous game against Rajasthan Royals. However, he has been in good touch with the bat in the first two games, scoring 69 runs at an impressive strike rate of 164.28.Rohit has hammered 972 runs in 33 matches against Delhi Capitals at a fine average of 32. He also averages 31 at Wankhede, including one century in the last three games.

