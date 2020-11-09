MI vs DC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the IPL 2020 Final

The Delhi Capitals will play their first IPL final against the Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium. The teams finished the league phase in the top 2 positions in the IPL 2020 points table.

The Mumbai Indians would be quite confident heading into this match because they have won their last four IPL finals. Also, the Mumbai-based franchise have beaten the Delhi Capitals thrice in IPL 2020. It goes without saying that Rohit Sharma's men start as the favorites to win this contest.

Still, the cricket universe can back DC to give them a run for their money. While the Capitals have struggled a bit in the second half of the season, they are coming off a clinical win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis will be the key to their success, while all the other players will have to play their best cricket to ensure that the Capitals end their championship drought.

MI and DC have participated in many close encounters over the last 13 years. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats before the IPL 2020 Final.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head stats

After their three wins in the last three matches, the Mumbai Indians lead the Delhi Capitals 15-12 in the head-to-head record. The head-to-head in the UAE and the playoffs also favors the Rohit Sharma-led outfit.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020 Final

Rohit Sharma has scored 565 runs in MI vs DC encounters. Unfortunately, the MI skipper lost his wicket for a duck in Qualifier 1.

Shreyas Iyer has aggregated 261 runs against the Mumbai Indians in IPL. The DC captain will have to lead from the front in the IPL 2020 Final.

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 18 wickets versus the Capitals in IPL, while Kagiso Rabada has dismissed eight MI batsmen. It will be interesting to see which bowler prevails in the IPL 2020 Purple Cap race.