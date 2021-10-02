MI vs DC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 46 of IPL 2021

After beating the Punjab Kings in their previous IPL 2021 match, the Mumbai Indians will travel to Sharjah to battle the Delhi Capitals. Last year in the UAE, MI and DC crossed swords in the IPL 2020 Final, where the Rohit Sharma-led outfit recorded a win.

In IPL 2021 though, DC has performed much better than MI. Playing under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant, DC have registered eight wins in 11 matches. Meanwhile, MI have won only five of their 11 games.

MI need to win their upcoming match against DC to strengthen their chances of making it to the Indian Premier League playoffs again. Before the two sides meet in Sharjah, here's a look at their head-to-head record.

MI vs DC head-to-head stats

Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record against the Delhi Capitals by 16-13. While MI beat DC four times in the UAE last year, the Capitals emerged victorious in their IPL 2021 league match against Mumbai at Chepauk earlier this year.

The overall head-to-head record in the UAE favors MI 4-1, but fans should note that DC have never lost a match against MI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

MI vs DC: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 46 of IPL 2021

Rohit Sharma is the highest run-scorer in IPL battles between MI and DC. The MI skipper has amassed 677 runs, with his highest score being 74*.

Shreyas Iyer missed the first meeting between MI and DC in IPL 2021, but he is still the most successful batter against MI among current DC players. Iyer has scored 326 runs versus Mumbai in the IPL.

Amit Mishra has scalped 19 wickets while donning the DC jersey against MI. In the IPL 2021 battle between DC and MI at Chepauk, Mishra won the Player of the Match award for his four-wicket haul.

Jasprit Bumrah has bagged 19 wickets in matches against DC. The right-arm pacer has best figures of 4/14 versus the Delhi-based franchise.

