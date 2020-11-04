MI vs DC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020

After securing the top two spots in the IPL 2020 points table, the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals will challenge each other for a place in the summit clash. Both teams played exceptionally well in the league phase.

Although the Capitals suffered a string of losses in the second half, they have the momentum on their side, having defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians are coming off a 10-wicket loss versus the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game.

MI would still be optimistic heading into the IPL 2020 playoffs, having defeated the Capitals twice in the league round. On top of that, most of their players know how to deal with the pressure on the big stage.

The defending champions will aim to record back-to-back title wins and become the first team to hold five IPL trophies. However, the Delhi-based franchise have troubled MI a lot in the past, and their head-to-head stats reflect the same.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head stats

MI's last two wins over DC have helped them take a 14-12 lead in their head-to-head record. Before IPL 2020, the Capitals had never lost to Rohit Sharma's men in the UAE. However, that record too favors Mumbai 2-1 now.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Numbers you need to know ahead of Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020

🗣️ "We will work diligently against Delhi to put the right bowler against the right batsman and make them work hard for their runs."#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #MIvDC @ShaneBond27 pic.twitter.com/IkIxi6i7wb — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 4, 2020

Rishabh Pant has scored 240 runs against MI in his IPL career. The left-handed batsman has not fired yet in IPL 2020.

Ishan Kishan played a magnificent knock of 72 runs off 47 deliveries in the previous match between MI and DC. He struck eight fours and three sixes in Dubai last Saturday.

Harshal Patel has dismissed three batsmen in MI vs DC matches. It will be interesting to see if he gets a chance to play this high-stakes game.

Jasprit Bumrah has been extremely successful against DC in the IPL. The pacer has taken 14 wickets against them, including figures of 3/17 in their last match.