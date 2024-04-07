MI vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 20 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 7. This will be the first match of the double-header.

Both Mumbai and Delhi have had disappointing campaigns so far. In fact, they are two bottom-placed sides in the competition. While DC have won only one of their four matches, MI have lost three out of three.

In their last match, Mumbai Indians went down to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets. Batting first, MI put up a disappointing total of 125-9 on the board. RR chased the target in 15.3 overs.

Delhi Capitals were hammered by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 106 runs in their previous match. Batting first, KKR put up 272-7 on the board, notching up the second-highest IPL total. In response, DC were bowled out for 166 despite half-centuries from Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have met 33 times in the IPL, with MI winning 18 matches and DC 15. In the last clash between the two teams, Mumbai beat Delhi by six wickets.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 33

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 18

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 15

Matches with No Result - 0

MI vs DC head-to-head record in Mumbai

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have met eight times at the Wankhede Stadium, with MI winning five matches and DC three. In the last match between the two sides, Delhi registered a four-wicket win.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 5

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals matches

Delhi Capitals have won three of the last five IPL matches between the two sides. However, Mumbai Indians have tasted victories in the two most recent encounters. They beat DC by five wickets at home in May 2022 and by six wickets in an away clash in April 2023.

Here's a summary of the last five Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals games:

MI (173/4) beat DC (172) by 6 wickets, April 11, 2023

MI (160/5) beat DC (159/7) by 5 wickets, May 21, 2022

DC (179/6) beat MI (177/5) by 4 wickets, March 27, 2022

DC (132/6) beat MI (129/8) by 4 wickets, October 2, 2021

DC (138/4) beat MI (137/9) by 6 wickets, April 20, 2021