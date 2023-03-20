MI vs DC Highlights, WPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 18

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have been handed an absolute humbling by the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 18 of the WPL 2023 season at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

MI had a golden opportunity to win the game and confirm their spot in the final, but not only have they lost the game, but the nature of the defeat has meant that they are now second in the points table. DC won the game with a staggering 11 overs left and have now gained top spot with the last two league games of WPL 2023 left.

Meg Lanning and co. will be playing in the last league game and will know exactly the scenario they need to meet if to finish the league phase in top spot. On that note, let's take a look at three moments from Match 18 of WPL 2023 that got the fans going on social media:

#3 Marizanne Kapp's double-strike

One of the main reasons why MI couldn't get any momentum into their innings was the way their top order was rocked by Marizanne Kapp. The South African star has been sensational with the new ball this tournament and she continued that form against Mumbai too.

Kapp set Yastika Bhatia up nicely for the trap outside the off stump and the batter couldn't help herself but edge the ball behind to the wicketkeeper. The all-rounder made it two in two when she got a delivery to nip back off the seam and hit the top of Nat Sciver-Brunt's off-stump. These two wickets ensured MI didn't get a good powerplay score.

#2 Jemimah Rodrigues' floss dance

Jemimah Rodrigues was an absolute livewire on the field and took a couple of excellent catches to dismiss Hayley Matthews and Harmanpreet Kaur at crucial junctures in the game.

Jemimah Rodrigues was an absolute livewire on the field and took a couple of excellent catches to dismiss Hayley Matthews and Harmanpreet Kaur at crucial junctures in the game.

While Matthews departed in the powerplay, Harmanpreet formed a crucial partnership with Pooja Vastrakar and her stand with Amanjot looked good to take MI to a respectable total. However, Rodrigues took a good catch at deep mid-wicket and celebrated with her favorite 'floss dance'.

DC's fielding was top-notch, and Rodrigues continues to prove why she is one of the best fielders in the tournament.

#1 Alice Capsey's blitz against Hayley Matthews

The target of 109 wasn't really going to challenge DC, but the net run rate was going to be a crucial factor as the Capitals had a chance to chase the target quickly and go past MI in the top spot of the WPL 2023 points table.

Shafali Verma's fine cameo ensured DC got the start they wanted, but it was Alice Capsey's sensational innings that ensured her team chased the target in just nine overs. She scored a boundary and five sixes, bringing up 38 runs off just 17 balls.

The highlight of Capsey's innings came when she smashed Hayley Matthews for three sixes in the space of four deliveries. Her onslaught ensured that DC got the job done with respect to net run rate to top the WPL table.

