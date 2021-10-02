MI vs DC Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2021 match?

375 days ago in the UAE, the Mumbai Indians (MI) beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) to clinch a record-extending fifth title. Tomorrow, the two teams face off in the same country and tournament, but with completely different objectives this time.

While MI are fighting tooth and nail to clinch a playoff berth after an indifferent start to the second phase of IPL 2021, DC are looking for a win that would take them ever so close to a top-two spot. While the defending champions are currently fifth with five wins from 11 games, DC are second with eight wins from an equal number of matches.

MI are currently locked in a mid-table battle with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR). They beat PBKS in their previous IPL 2021 game to notch up their first win of the UAE leg, but losses to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and KKR have put them in a must-win position.

DC, meanwhile, are comfortably placed despite losing their previous IPL 2021 game to KKR. Wins over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and RR have ensured that their playoff spot is all but secured, but with matches against quality opponents like MI, CSK and RCB left, they will be wary of complacency.

The previous IPL 2021 meeting between the two sides saw DC exact revenge for their loss last year. After restricting MI to 137/9 thanks to Amit Mishra's four-wicket haul, they chased down the target with five balls and six wickets to spare.

IPL 2021: MI's recovering middle order up against stern DC test

Shreyas Iyer isn't at the helm anymore, but DC are still a formidable side

MI's middle order, which has been plagued by a mysterious ailment for most of IPL 2021, showed signs of recovery against PBKS. The inclusion of Saurabh Tiwary, at the expense of India's T20 World Cup selectee Ishan Kishan, helped matters, as did Hardik Pandya's return to form.

Suryakumar Yadav is going through a terrible lean patch, with single-digit scores in each of his four games in the UAE. If the No. 3 can find a way to conquer what seems more like a mental hurdle than a physical one, MI might find enough firepower to counter a well-rounded DC bowling attack.

Apart from Hardik Pandya bowling, MI have most bases covered with their new-look XI. Nathan Coulter-Nile was useful with his cutters against PBKS, and apart from the expensive Trent Boult, the five-time champions don't have too many issues with their bowling department. Krunal Pandya was allowed to get through three overs in the powerplay by PBKS, and DC will have to attack the left-arm spinner whenever he is brought into the attack.

Amit Mishra was the standout performer for DC in their previous IPL 2021 encounter against MI, and he might be included at the expense of the disappointing Lalit Yadav if Rishabh Pant is content with sacrificing batting depth slightly. Prithvi Shaw is expected to return to the playing XI after missing out in the previous game, restoring DC's aggressive opening combination.

Otherwise, the potent middle order consisting of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer will be up against their biggest threat in the second phase of IPL 2021 so far. DC have preferred to chase in this tournament, and this would put them in the driver's seat if they win the toss in Sharjah.

With the pitch in Sharjah expected to be slightly slow, DC's quicks will have to apply themselves with the ball. That might be the deciding factor between the two sides, as MI have a bowling attack that is arguably more suited to the conditions. And with the middle order slowly showing signs of form, Rohit Sharma might be the happier captain at the end of Match 46.

Prediction: MI to win Match 46 of IPL 2021

