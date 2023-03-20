MI vs DC, WPL 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a top-of-the-table clash in the WPL 2023 season at the Dy Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 20. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. have a golden opportunity to secure the top spot if they win the game tonight and directly qualify for the final of the tournament.

However, both teams are coming off losses in their previous games and will know the importance of winning this game.

If DC beat MI tonight, both teams will be level on 10 points and with an almost equal chance of qualifying directly to the final. Mumbai will take confidence from the fact that they had beaten their opponents by eight wickets the last time these teams met at the DY Patil Stadium.

On that note, let's take a look at the three big match-ups that could potentially decide if the Mumbai Indians can secure a place in the WPL 2023 final tonight:

#3 Hayley Matthews vs Marizanne Kapp

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a spell by Marizanne Kapp - 5/15 in 4 overs against Gujarat Giants. She destroyed the Gujarat unit! What a spell by Marizanne Kapp - 5/15 in 4 overs against Gujarat Giants. She destroyed the Gujarat unit! https://t.co/IgRV2JRNAq

Hayley Matthews will once again take on the responsibility of providing MI with a rollicking start. She has been sensational with the ball in the tournament but hasn't been able to perform consistently with the bat. Matthews will want to sort this out before entering the playoffs but will face a stern test against star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp.

Kapp has simply been sensational with the new ball, having already picked a five-wicket haul in the WPL 2023 against the Gujarat Giants. She has dismissed Matthews thrice, but the batter has also scored 104 runs off 97 balls in all T20s. This makes it quite an interesting match-up.

#2 Meg Lanning vs Saika Ishaque

Meg Lanning is enjoying a stellar WPL 2023 season with the bat, scoring 239 runs in just six games at a fantastic average of 47.80 and an impressive strike rate of 137.38. However, she was dismissed cheaply in the last game and that triggered a collapse that led to DC losing by 11 runs.

Lanning will know that her wicket is crucial for DC to get to a good score or chase down the target needed. Mumbai, on the other hand, will also believe that they have a match-up for Lanning in left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque. She began the WPL 2023 season really well but has failed to pick up wickets in two games.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Saika Ishaque, bought by Mumbai Indians for just 10 Lakh:



3.1-1-11-4

4-0-26-2

3-0-13-3

4-0-33-3



Some of the wickets are Lanning, Jemi, Shafali, Sophie Devine, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath & holds the purple cap in WPL. Saika Ishaque, bought by Mumbai Indians for just 10 Lakh:3.1-1-11-4 4-0-26-2 3-0-13-3 4-0-33-3Some of the wickets are Lanning, Jemi, Shafali, Sophie Devine, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath & holds the purple cap in WPL. https://t.co/V0Gv3wLzMS

Ishaque will be keen to get back to the top of the Purple Cap rankings and will want to get Lanning's wicket early. She had dismissed the DC skipper in the reverse fixture.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur vs Jess Jonassen

Mumbai's loss against the UP Warriorz proved that their lower-middle-order is a bit inexperienced. DC could use this to their advantage and try and rock their opposition early with quick wickets.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Harmanpreet Kaur in WPL:



- 65(30)

- 11*(8)

- 53*(33)

- 51(30)



She is on a mission for Mumbai Indians, Captain in ridiculous touch. Harmanpreet Kaur in WPL:- 65(30)- 11*(8)- 53*(33)- 51(30)She is on a mission for Mumbai Indians, Captain in ridiculous touch. https://t.co/FAhfAtWIZb

Harmanpreet Kaur has been the fulcrum of the MI middle order in WPL 2023 and she will once again be a crucial player for her side. Jess Jonassen has dismissed Harmanpreet five times in all T20s. However, the Mumbai Indian skipper has also scored 110 runs off the 97 balls that she faced from Jonassen.

This could prove to be a crucial player battle as Harmanpreet losing her wicket at the wrong time could put Mumbai on the back foot.

Poll : 0 votes