MI vs DC, WPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Mumbai Indians Women (MI) and Delhi Capitals Women (DC) are all set to lock horns in Match No. 18 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Monday, March 20. The Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai will host the contest.

Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, became the first team to advance to the playoffs. They will now be looking to cement their spot in the top two and qualify for the final. A victory in their next game will help them finish as table-toppers.

But if they lose, they will be in danger of dropping out of the top spot. Having won five matches in a row, MI lost their first game against UP Warriorz on Saturday after the match went right down to the wire. Beating the Capitals isn’t expected to be easy.

The Capitals, on the other hand, will give themselves a great chance of finishing as the table-toppers if they manage to beat MI in their penultimate league game. But a loss would pit them against one of UP Warriorz, RCB and Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator.

The Capitals are currently placed second in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.431. They will go into the game after losing to the Giants by 11 runs. After being asked to chase down 148, the Capitals were bowled out for 136 in 18.4 overs.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Details:

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, Match 18, Women’s Premier League 2023

Date and Time: March 20 2023, Monday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Pitch Report

Out of the eight matches thus far in Navi Mumbai, the chasing team has won six times. Hence, it’s a no-brainer that teams should field first after winning the toss.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 60s.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians Women

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals Women

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Prediction

Delhi Capitals will go into the game knowing that a loss will end their chances of finishing in the top two. Hence, it won’t be a surprise if they take the field with an attacking intent. They are expected to beat MI in their next match.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals to win this clash.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

