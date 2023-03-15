MI vs GG Highlights, WPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 12

Mumbai Indians (MI) won their fifth game in a row in the WPL 2023 season by beating the Gujarat Giants by 55 runs at the Brabourne (CCI) in Mumbai. This has ensured they qualify for the playoffs as they have now won five games on the bounce and have 10 points on the board.

The Mumbai Indians' batting depth was tested for the first time in the tournament, as they scrambled to get to 162/8 in their 20 overs. A fine half-century from Harmanpreet Kaur gave Mumbai some momentum towards the backend of their innings.

The target of 163 wasn't a huge one, but when Nat Sciver-Brunt dismissed the dangerous Sophia Dunkley on the very first ball of the second innings, it proved to be a body blow that the Giants didn't recover from. It was just a slow and tame capitulation as they crawled their way to 107/9, handing Mumbai another two points.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans:

#3 Harleen Deol's fielding masterclass

Harleen Deol is arguably one of the best fielders in India and she proved that with two absolutely incredible pieces of fielding in the game against Mumbai Indians. Harmanpreet Kaur was well-set and non-striker Humaira Kazi wanted to get her captain back on strike for as many deliveries as possible.

Harmanpreet jammed a delivery towards mid-wicket and the call straightaway was for two runs. Kazi responded, but a brilliant pick-up-and-throw from Harleen ensured that the non-striker was not even in the frame. Getting a direct hit from the mid-wicket boundary was just phenomenal.

Mumbai began the last over really well, with Harmanpreet Kaur scoring back-to-back boundaries on the second and third deliveries off Ash Gardner. Harmanpreet would have believed that she had timed the next ball well too, but Harleen's brilliance led to her downfall.

The fielder moved swiftly to her right and took a diving catch at deep mid-wicket, preventing the boundary and also ensuring Harmanpreet didn't face the final two deliveries. Harleen's fielding brilliance saved at least 10-15 runs for the Giants.

#2 Sophia Dunkley's golden duck

Sophia Dunkley was back in the side after missing out on the previous game and this was a huge boost for the Giants. The explosive England opener smashed the fastest fifty in the WPL in just 18 balls in her previous game and the onus was on her to give GG another brilliant start.

However, they couldn't have had a poorer start as Nat Sciver-Brunt struck with the new ball, getting her compatriot dismissed for a golden duck. Dunkley hung on the backfoot on a delivery that she should have come forward to. The ball nipped back off the seam and she was trapped in front. This really dented Gujarat's chances of chasing 163.

#1 Jintimani Kalita's stunning catch to dismiss Ashleigh Gardner

Arguably the final nail in Gujarat's coffin was when explosive all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was dismissed through some brilliant piece of fielding from Jintimani Kalita.

Gardner tried to clear the inner ring on the off-side and it seemed like she had just got enough bat to evade the fielder at cover. But Kalita sprinted back and took a sensational catch as it would have been difficult to keep hold of the catch as she tumbled after falling.

It was really a telling blow for GG and the result was almost inevitable. As Mumbai fly into the playoffs, Gujarat will need to ponder on what went wrong as they have probably reached a stage where they can't lose another game.

