MI vs GG memes, WPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Mumbai Indians (MI) continued their dream run in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 with a comprehensive victory against the Gujarat Giants (GG) on Tuesday, March 14, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. With five wins in as many matches, MI is sitting comfortably at the top of the points table.

Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana won the toss and chose to bowl first in the 12th match of WPL 2023. Ashleigh Gardner dismissed Hayley Matthews for a duck in the very first over to give the Giants a great start. Yastika Bhatia (44) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (36) stabilized things with a 74-run partnership for the second wicket.

Harmanpreet Kaur utilized the platform well and hit a magnificent half-century to help her side to 162/8 on a two-paced surface. Gardner was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat by picking up three wickets.

In reply, Gujarat Giants lost opener Sophia Dunkley for a golden duck off the first ball and it was all doom and gloom from there. Gujarat never looked like chasing down the target as they crawled their way to 107/9 after a dismal batting effort and lost the match by 55 runs.

GG captain Rana reflected on the loss during the post-match presentation, saying:

"To restrict MI to under 160 was commendable but it wasn't enough. We restricted them early and it was a chasable score, but again. (Majority of dismissals being lbw) I think the batters need to focus on playing through the line.

She added:

"We just needed two good partnerships in our batting and we would have got through. She (Harleen) was fantastic tonight. She took a great catch and was great in the field. Good job, Harleen! I already mentioned that we need partnerships to sail through. I'm sure we will work on it."

Fans on social media enjoyed a lopsided encounter between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions to the same through hilarious memes on social media.

MI vs GG WPL 2023 memes

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 @sri_ashutosh08



- 65(30)

- 11*(8)

- 53*(33)

- 51(30)



She is on a mission for Mumbai Indians, What a knock captain



Me as Mumbai Indians fans..



#MIvGG #WPL2023 #WPLT20 Harmanpreet Kaur in WPL:- 65(30)- 11*(8)- 53*(33)- 51(30)She is on a mission for Mumbai Indians, What a knock captainMe as Mumbai Indians fans.. Harmanpreet Kaur in WPL:- 65(30)- 11*(8)- 53*(33)- 51(30)She is on a mission for Mumbai Indians, What a knock captain 🙏Me as Mumbai Indians fans..💯#MIvGG #WPL2023 #WPLT20 https://t.co/uxiCiVmwx1

Women’s CricZone @WomensCricZone



worthy performance from



Can Harmanpreet Kaur add one more trophy to the Mumbai Indian's cabinet on 26th March?



#TATAWPL Aali RRRe #Oscar worthy performance from @mipaltan so far in #WPL2023 Can Harmanpreet Kaur add one more trophy to the Mumbai Indian's cabinet on 26th March? Aali RRRe 👊#Oscar worthy performance from @mipaltan so far in #WPL2023 😍Can Harmanpreet Kaur add one more trophy to the Mumbai Indian's cabinet on 26th March? #TATAWPL https://t.co/FOvKakOSMn

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket Mumbai Indians fans celebrating their dominance in WPL.



Then realizing they don't have Bumrah for IPL. Mumbai Indians fans celebrating their dominance in WPL. Then realizing they don't have Bumrah for IPL. https://t.co/iMSX4GHusq

Shakti Man 💥 @IamShaktiMann



Men's & Women's team @CricCrazyJohns Conditions of Mumbai won 5 out 5 as their men's team. RCB loses 5 out of 5 as their mens team.Men's & Women's team @CricCrazyJohns Conditions of Mumbai won 5 out 5 as their men's team. RCB loses 5 out of 5 as their mens team. Men's & Women's team 👏 https://t.co/0641GPrnjz

Nimish Shirsat @shirsat_nimish @CricCrazyJohns Mi vs GG 1st match and Mi vs GG this match @CricCrazyJohns Mi vs GG 1st match and Mi vs GG this match https://t.co/o8CgvIQC2G

