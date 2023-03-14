Create

MI vs GG memes, WPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

By Balakrishna
Modified Mar 14, 2023 23:42 IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) continued their dream run in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 with a comprehensive victory against the Gujarat Giants (GG) on Tuesday, March 14, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. With five wins in as many matches, MI is sitting comfortably at the top of the points table.

Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana won the toss and chose to bowl first in the 12th match of WPL 2023. Ashleigh Gardner dismissed Hayley Matthews for a duck in the very first over to give the Giants a great start. Yastika Bhatia (44) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (36) stabilized things with a 74-run partnership for the second wicket.

Harmanpreet Kaur utilized the platform well and hit a magnificent half-century to help her side to 162/8 on a two-paced surface. Gardner was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat by picking up three wickets.

In reply, Gujarat Giants lost opener Sophia Dunkley for a golden duck off the first ball and it was all doom and gloom from there. Gujarat never looked like chasing down the target as they crawled their way to 107/9 after a dismal batting effort and lost the match by 55 runs.

GG captain Rana reflected on the loss during the post-match presentation, saying:

"To restrict MI to under 160 was commendable but it wasn't enough. We restricted them early and it was a chasable score, but again. (Majority of dismissals being lbw) I think the batters need to focus on playing through the line.

She added:

"We just needed two good partnerships in our batting and we would have got through. She (Harleen) was fantastic tonight. She took a great catch and was great in the field. Good job, Harleen! I already mentioned that we need partnerships to sail through. I'm sure we will work on it."

Fans on social media enjoyed a lopsided encounter between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions to the same through hilarious memes on social media.

MI vs GG WPL 2023 memes

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Harmanpreet Kaur in WPL:- 65(30)- 11*(8)- 53*(33)- 51(30)She is on a mission for Mumbai Indians, What a knock captain 🙏Me as Mumbai Indians fans..💯#MIvGG #WPL2023 #WPLT20 https://t.co/uxiCiVmwx1
Mumbai Indians fc how are we feeling? https://t.co/RBuxD5vD8q
Aali RRRe 👊#Oscar worthy performance from @mipaltan so far in #WPL2023 😍Can Harmanpreet Kaur add one more trophy to the Mumbai Indian's cabinet on 26th March? #TATAWPL https://t.co/FOvKakOSMn
Mumbai Indians fans celebrating their dominance in WPL. Then realizing they don't have Bumrah for IPL. https://t.co/iMSX4GHusq
@CricCrazyJohns Conditions of Mumbai won 5 out 5 as their men's team. RCB loses 5 out of 5 as their mens team. Men's & Women's team 👏 https://t.co/0641GPrnjz
@CricCrazyJohns Mi vs GG 1st match and Mi vs GG this match https://t.co/o8CgvIQC2G
Right Now 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭#MumbaiIndians #RCB #mi #WPL #GGvMI Mumbai Indians Fans RCB Fans https://t.co/xdXBEq1d5J
Mumbai Indians right now! 🤚🫶🏻💙 @mipaltan #MIvGG #GGvMI #TATAWPL #WPL2023 https://t.co/TTK2a4Xh2m

