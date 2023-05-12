MI vs GT, IPL 2023: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and IPL records

Mumbai Indians will host the Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 12, in IPL 2023. The Mumbai-based franchise have a ton of momentum on their side, having chased 200 in less than 17 overs in their last match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. MI will be keen to continue their winning momentum.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are just one win away from sealing their place in the playoffs. They will aim to register their second win against Mumbai Indians this season and qualify for the next round.

Ahead of the clash between MI and GT, here's a look at the pitch history of Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai IPL records & stats

The pitch in Mumbai is one of the best in the country for batting. Heaps of runs have been scored in the IPL 2023 matches played at this venue. Bowlers have had a tough time at the Wankhede Stadium.

As mentioned above, Mumbai Indians chased down a 200-run target inside 17 overs against RCB on this ground a few days ago. The team batting first tonight will have to aim to score around 220-230.

Here are some other vital stats you need to know from previous IPL matches played in Mumbai:

IPL matches played: 107

Matches won by teams batting first: 49

Matches won by teams batting second: 58

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2022

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest team score: 67 all out - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 214/4 - Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2023

Average first-innings score: 170

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

Teams batting second have achieved more success than teams batting first on this ground. It should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss elects to field first.

Judging by the way the pitch has played in the last few matches, it should not be a surprise if more than 400 runs combined are scored by the two teams. It will be a stern test for GT's Afghanistan spin duo of Noor Ahmed and Rashid Khan.

Wankhede Stadium last IPL Match

Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the last match played at this venue. RCB posted 199/6 in their 20 overs. In reply, MI chased down 200 in 16.3 overs.

Four batters scored a half-century in that game. A total of 10 wickets fell, with spinners taking three of them. Here is a summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 200/4 (Suryakumar Yadav 83, Vyshak Vijay Kumar 2/37) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 199/6 (Glenn Maxwell 68, Jason Behrendorff 3/36) by 6 wickets.

