MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – May 3, 2024

On Friday, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 51st match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Indians are coming off a close four-wicket loss to the Lucknow Super Giants. They posted a 144-run total for the loss of seven wickets, with Nehal Wadhera (46), Ishan Kishan (32), and Tim David (35) making major contributions. However, LSG chased the target down with four overs to spare.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory over the Delhi Capitals in their previous encounter. Opting to bowl first, KKR restricted DC to 153/9. Varun Chakaravarthy claimed a three-wicket haul, supported by two wickets each from Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora.

In response, KKR's Phil Salt (68) led the charge. Captain Shreyas Iyer (33*) and Venkatesh Iyer (26*) provided valuable support as they chased down the target in just 16.3 overs.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the MI vs KKR Dream11 match.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 9.0 credits

Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians (Credits: IPL)

Suryakumar Yadav has not been up to the mark this season, having tallied 176 runs in seven matches at an average of 25.14. However, he has two fifties to his name in IPL 2024, and has scored a century and a fifty in his last five games at the Wankhede Stadium.

SKY also has a fantastic record against KKR, having smashed 380 runs in 10 matches at an excellent average of 42. He has scored 156 runs, with two fifties, in his last four games against his former team.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 9.0 credits

Jasprit Bumrah of MI in action (Credits: IPL)

Jasprit Bumrah has been the most economical bowler in IPL 2024, with 14 wickets to his name. He has bagged 10 wickets in his last five games at Mumbai, including his season-best figures of 5/21.

Bumrah has also bowled well against KKR in his last four games, with nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in his last meeting. Thus, he will be a top choice to be the captain/vice-captain in your MI vs KKR Dream11 teams.

#1 Hardik Pandya (MI) - 9.0 credits

Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians (Credits: IPL)

Hardik Pandya has been making decent contributions with both bat and ball. He has scored 197 runs in 10 matches at an impressive strike rate of 150.38. He has also taken six wickets despite being expensive with the ball.

Hardik averages 56 against KKR, having scored 392 runs and also chipped in with 11 wickets in 15 matches. He has scored 96 runs and picked up two wickets in his last four games at the Wankhede.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback