MI vs KKR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 51 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Friday, May 3. MI are down at ninth in the points table, with only six points from 10 matches. KKR, meanwhile, have had an impressive run, winning six of their nine games.

After three consecutive losses and four defeats in their last five matches, Mumbai Indians are on the brink of elimination. Right from the first game when new captain Hardik Pandya was booed by the crowd, MI's campaign has seemed like a doomed one. In their last match, they came up with a poor batting effort and scored 144-7. Lucknow chased down the target with four wickets in hand.

In their previous match, meanwhile, Kolkata thumped Delhi Capitals by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens. Bowling first, Varun Chakravarthy starred with 3-16 as DC were held to 153-9. Phil Salt then clubbed 68 off 33 as KKR raced past Delhi's total in 16.3 overs.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have met 32 times in the IPL, with MI having a dominant 23-9 lead in the head-to-head battle. The last time they clashed, Mumbai thumped Kolkata by five wickets at home.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 32

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 23

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 9

Matches with No Result - 0

MI vs KKR head-to-head record at Wankhede

Mumbai have a massive edge over Kolkata in IPL matches at the Wankhede as well. The two sides have clashed nine times, with Mumbai Indians winning eight times.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 8

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders matches

While their overall record in the head-to-head battle is abysmal, Kolkata have excelled against Mumbai in recent IPL seasons.

Of the last five contests played between the two years, Kolkata have won three and Mumbai two. KKR's wins came in successive matches between 2021 and 2022.

Here's a summary of the last five Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders games:

MI (186/5) beat KKR (185/6) by 5 wickets, April 16, 2023

KKR (165/9) beat MI (113) by 52 runs, May 9, 2022

KKR (162/5) beat MI (161/4) by 5 wickets, April 6, 2022

KKR (159/3) beat MI (155/6) by 7 wickets, Sep 23, 2021

MI (152) beat KKR (142/7) by 10 runs, April 13, 2021

