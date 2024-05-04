MI vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 51 ft. Andre Russell

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched a comprehensive 24-run win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium in the ongoing IPL 2024 on Friday, May 3.

Hardik Pandya won the toss for Mumbai and elected to field first. The home team were off to a fantastic start, with Kolkata losing four wickets within the powerplay. However, Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey steadied the ship for KKR, scoring 70 and 42, respectively.

The side were bundled out for 169 in 19.5 overs. For MI, Jasprit Bumrah conceded just 18 runs from 3.5 overs while claiming three wickets. Nuwan Thushara also finished with an impressive three-wicket haul.

Mumbai's run chase began shakily, as they lost their top-order big guns early. Suryakumar Yadav gave them some hope with a gutsy 56-run knock. He didn't receive enough support from the remaining batters and MI were bundled out for just 145 runs.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers, registering figures of 3.5-0-33-4. Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell also bagged two scalps each. It is worth mentioning that KKR won against MI in an away game after 12 long years.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the MI vs KKR match that generated buzz among the fans.

#3 Nuwan Thushara's stunning new ball spell that rattled KKR's top order

Nuwan Thushara was handed the new ball by skipper Hardik Pandya. The slingly Sri Lankan pacer did a commendable job, claiming crucial early breakthroughs for his team.

He struck in the very first over of the game, getting rid of the danger man Phil Salt. The keeper-batter perished while playing a lofted shot. He didn't get the desired connection and was caught by Tilak Varma, who completed a fine catch despite colliding with Naman Dhir.

In his second over, Thushara sent back Angkrish Raghuvanshi with a slower delivery. The batter was undone by the change of pace and ended up giving a simple catch to Suyrakumar Yadav at cover.

The 29-year-old stuck again in the same over, taking the wicket of Shreyas Iyer. The KKR captain was caught by Tim David at mid-on.

#2 Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey's rescue act

KKR were in deep trouble as they were reeling at 57/5 after 6.1 overs. The Kolkata think tank brought in Manish Pandey as an impact substitute in an attempt to turn things around.

Pandey featured in Kolkata's playing XI after a gap of almost seven years. The right-handed batter showed exemplary composure under pressure, stitching together a crucial partnership with Venkatesh Iyer.

The two added 83 runs for the sixth wicket, putting the team into a good position following the poor start. Pandey and Venkatesh's batting exploits helped Kolkata reach a decent total.

#1 Andre Russell's impact bowling performance

Andre Russell failed to make a significant impact with the bat. The swashbuckling batter was run out on seven runs off two balls. However, the all-rounder made amends by delivering a stunning bowling spell.

Russell dismissed Hardik Pandya in the 12th over of the run chase. The MI skipper departed after scoring just one run, which propelled KKR into the pole position.

Mumbai were still very much in the game as they required 51 off the last five overs with Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David at the crease. However, Russell got the better of the well-set Suryakumar in the 16h over, shattering Mumbai's hopes of chasing down the target.

