MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records 

Mumbai Indians (MI) continued their winning momentum when they trounced the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium earlier today (April 16).

After being put to bat first, Kolkata posted a slightly sub-par total of 185 on a batting-friendly surface in Mumbai. Venkatesh Iyer scored almost 57% of his side's runs as the left-hander notched up a sumptuous maiden IPL hundred in just 49 balls.

In their response, the hosts started their chase on a brisk note, mustering 72 runs in the first six overs. Ishan Kishan, in particular, was brilliant and scored a well-made fifty as Mumbai eased past the total with 14 balls remaining.

Now that the MI vs KKR match of IPL 2023 is in the history books, let's have a look at the award winners, scorecard and records broken in the game.

List of all Award winners and Player of the Match

Venkatesh Iyer receiving the Player of the Match honors [IPLT20]

Despite ending up on a losing side, Venkatesh Iyer was adjudged the Player of the Match for his sheer brilliance with the bat. The southpaw clobbered nine maximums and six fours in his wonderful innings of 104 from 51 balls.

Here's a list of all the award winners:

Player of the Match: Venkatesh Iyer (104 off 51)

Game-changer of the Match: Venkatesh Iyer

Catch of the Match: Hrithik Shokeen

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Venkatesh Iyer

Longest Six of the Match: Tim David (95 meters)

Electric Striker of the Match: Ishan Kishan (strike rate of 232)

Most Fours of the Match: Venkatesh Iyer (6 fours)

MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

MI vs KKR Match 22 scorecard [Sportskeeda]

MI's regular skipper Rohit Sharma missed the toss due to a stomach virus. Suryakumar Yadav, the acting captain, called for Kolkata to bat first after winning the toss.

While Mumbai did pick up an early wicket in the form of Narayan Jagadeesan, the game was turned around by Venkatesh Iyer. The left-hander, who batted at No 3, lofted anything that fell into his arc and immediately let his intentions know.

Venkatesh was the sole encouraging factor for the visitors as the MI bowlers continued to pick up wickets from one end. In just 49 balls, he completed his first IPL century after taking 23 balls to reach fifty.

Hrithik Shokeen was the pick of the bowlers for MI, claiming career-best figures of 2/34.

Chasing 186, Ishan Kishan got off to a flier as he cracked five boundaries and as many lusty maximums to bring up a vital knock of 58 from just 25 balls.

Suryakumar's 43 and Tilak Verma's 30 took MI closer to the target before Tim David provided the finishing touches with his 24* as the hosts cruised home with five wickets in hand.

For KKR, youngster Suyash Sharma continued to impress as he took a two-wicket haul for 27 runs in his four overs.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

Venkatesh Iyer was brilliant vs MI [IPLT20]

The match between MI and KKR entertained the fans a lot. Here's a look at the three records that were broken during this game:

1. Joint second-fastest fifty by a MI opener:

With his 21-ball half-century earlier today, Ishan Kishan scored the joint second-fastest fifty as an opener for MI. Caribbean batter Dwayne Smith also struck a 21-ball fifty against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2013.

2. Most runs against a single IPL team

Rohit Sharma's love-affair with KKR is known to everyone. Although he didn't quite convert his start, his 20 runs were enough to make him the player with the most IPL runs against a single opponent. He has now scored 1,040 runs against KKR, surpassing Shikhar Dhawan's record of 1029 runs (vs CSK).

3. The second-most 100s conceded in IPL history

With Venkatesh scoring a fantastic hundred against MI, the Mumbai-based franchise have now become an IPL team, conceding the second-most IPL hundreds. MI conceded their 10th IPL hundred on Sunday. KKR are at the top of the unwanted tally, having conceded 11 different IPL centuries over the years.

