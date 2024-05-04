MI vs KKR, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Mumbai Indians suffered their eighth defeat of IPL 2024 last night against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. Venkatesh Iyer's half-century helped KKR overcome a top-order collapse and post a 169-run total on the board.

Chasing 170, Mumbai failed to build partnerships in the second innings. Despite having Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Tim David, the home side lost all their wickets for 145 runs in 18.5 overs.

Mitchell Starc roared back to form with a four-wicket haul in Mumbai. Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners, and top stats from this IPL 2024 fixture.

List of all award winners in MI vs KKR match, IPL 2024

Venkatesh Iyer won three awards for his brilliant knock of 70 runs from 52 balls. The left-handed batter smacked six fours and three maximums, which helped him win the awards for the Super Sixes and Most Fours in the match.

Mitchell Starc took the Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match award home, while Suryakumar Yadav was the only Mumbai Indians player to receive an award. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Man of the Match: Venkatesh Iyer (70 off 52)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Mitchell Starc

Most Fours in the Match: Venkatesh Iyer

Super Sixes of the Match: Venkatesh Iyer

Electric Striker of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav

MI vs KKR scorecard

Expand Tweet

Venkatesh Iyer (70) and Manish Pandey (42) were the top two run-scorers for Kolkata Knight Riders. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (13) was the only other KKR batter to touch double digits.

Nuwan Thushara (3/42) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/18) united forces to destroy the KKR batting department. Skipper Hardik Pandya (2/44) also chipped in with two wickets and the crucial run-out of Andre Russell (7).

In reply, Suryakumar Yadav (56) fought like a lone warrior for Mumbai Indians. He did not receive any support from the other batters as MI were bowled out for 145 in 18.5 overs. Mitchell Starc (4/33) was the best bowler for the visitors.

MI vs KKR: Top stats and records from Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

With this defeat, Mumbai Indians' chances of qualifying for the next round of IPL 2024 are negligible now. Here's a look at the top stats and records emerging from the MI vs KKR match in IPL 2024:

Kolkata Knight Riders won an away match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium for the first time since 2012. Sunil Narine dismissed Rohit Sharma for the 8th time in IPL. It is the highest number of times a bowler has dismissed a particular batter in the league's history. Mumbai Indians have lost 22 wickets in the powerplay overs this season, which is the most by any team. Nuwan Thushara joined Trent Boult, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell McClenaghan, and Daniel Sams in the elite list of bowlers to have taken 3 wickets in the powerplay of a match for the Mumbai Indians. Andre Russell became the first player in IPL history to be dismissed with his score reading 7 (2).

