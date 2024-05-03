MI vs KKR, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in game number 51 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 3. With only six points from 10 matches, MI are standing on the brink of elimination. As for KKR, they are sitting pretty in second position, with 12 points from nine games.

Mumbai's season has gone from bad to worse with three consecutive losses in their last three matches. After going down to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by nine wickets and Delhi Capitals (DC) by 10 runs, they suffered a four-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Lucknow held MI to 144-7 and chased the target in 19.2 overs.

After a shock loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata recovered to hammer Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets in their previous match. Bowling first, KKR held DC to 153-9 as Varun Chakravarthy claimed 3-16. In the chase, Phil Salt hammered 68 off 33 as Kolkata cruised to victory in 16.3 overs.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will be available on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match can be viewed on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live coverage of the game starts at 6:30 pm IST, while the match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2024 - Live streaming in India

Live streaming of the Mumbai vs Kolkata IPL 2024 match will be available on the JioCinema app and the website. Live streaming of all IPL 2024 matches can be watched for free on the app and the website.

As part of its IPL 2024 coverage, JioCinema is offering live commentary in 12 languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Haryanvi.

Further, fans can watch the action using multiple camera angle options like Hero Cam, stump cam, batter cam and bird's eye view.

