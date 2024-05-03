MI vs KKR, IPL 2024: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and T20 records

After four away matches, Mumbai Indians (MI) return to the Wankhede Stadium for a game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The five-time champions are on a three-match losing streak and desperately need a win on home turf tonight.

KKR, meanwhile, are close to sealing a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs. Shreyas Iyer and Co. will aim to continue their good form in the tournament and defeat the Mumbai Indians.

Before the Wankhede Stadium hosts the match between MI and KKR, here's a quick look at the T20 records of the venue.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai IPL records

Teams batting second have been more successful than teams batting first in Mumbai. The captain winning the toss may want to field first tonight, while the team batting first should aim to score 200-210 in the first innings.

Here are some vital stats fans should know from previous IPL matches hosted by Mumbai:

IPL matches played: 113

Matches won by teams batting first: 52

Matches won by teams batting second: 61

Highest team total: 235/1 - RCB vs MI, 2015

Lowest team total: 67 - KKR vs MI, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 214/4 - MI vs RR, 2023

Highest individual score: 133 - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs MI, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) vs SRH, 2022

Average first innings score: 171

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The pitch in Mumbai generally favors the batters. In the last match at this venue, Chennai Super Kings successfully defended a 207-run target.

The pitch report for the MI vs KKR match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and JioCinema ahead of the toss. It should be a run-fest tonight at the Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai last IPL match

Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the previous IPL game hosted by this venue. Fifties from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube guided CSK to 206/4 in 20 overs. In reply, the Mumbai Indians finished with 186/6 in their 20 overs. Rohit Sharma scored a ton for MI but it wasn't enough to get over the line.

Ten wickets fell in 40 overs of the contest, with spinners taking just one. Here is a summary:

Brief Scores: CSK 206/4 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 69, Hardik Pandya 2/43) beat MI 186/6 (Rohit Sharma 105*, Matheesha Pathirana 4/28) by 20 runs.

